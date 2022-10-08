The Bruins won both matchups against Webb City and Kickapoo in Springfield, Mo. Saturday.
In its first game of the double-header, Rock Bridge won 15-5 against Webb City.
After falling behind 3-1 early, the Bruins rattled off six runs in the second inning to take a 7-3 lead. The Bruins eventually walked it off in the fifth inning after a two-run single from Kayla Mooney made it 15-5.
Rock Bridge didn’t lose a step in its second game against Kickapoo, winning 16-1.
After a slow start offensively, Cydney Fullerton got the Bruins on the board with a sacrifice fly in the third inning.
Addie Morris hit the Bruins’ first home run of the day in the fourth inning. Abby Hay hit one of her own in the fifth inning to make it 5-0. Fullerton and Hay then hit back-to-back blasts in the sixth inning to put the game away.
Anna Christ and Kennedy Watson combined to allow just one run, which came in the seventh inning.
The Bruins wrap up their season with an impressive 35-1 record, including 31 straight wins to end the year. They’ll be the one seed in the Class 5 District 6 tournament. Their first matchup will be against Smith-Cotton on Tuesday. The Bruins beat Smith-Cotton 12-0 on Wednesday.
Tolton softball finishes 4-1 at Rolla Invitational
After going 2-1 at the Rolla Invitational in Rolla, Mo. on Friday, Tolton won the silver bracket with a 2-0 performance.
The Trailblazers came out swinging in their first game against Timberland, winning 7-3 in five innings.
All seven runs for the Trailblazers came in the first two innings. After loading the bases before recording an out in the first inning, the Trailblazers made it 3-1. Madison Uptegrove, Sadie Sexauer and Ava Lawless all hit RBI singles in the second frame to make it 7-1.
Kate Guinn struck out seven in the circle for Tolton, going all five innings.
In the championship game of the Silver Bracket, Montana Strobel hit a walk-off triple in the seventh inning to beat Francis Howell.
After Tolton held a 4-2 lead through five innings, the Vikings tied the game in the sixth on an error from Guinn.
Guinn recovered with a scoreless seventh inning in the circle after coming in to relieve Strobel.
After Nina Luecke walked in the bottom of the seventh, Strobel ended the game with a triple to left field.
Tolton ends its regular season with a 22-11 record. The Trailblazers will be the third seed in the Class 3 District 4 tournament. They’ll face California in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Hickman boy's cross country wins Kearney Invitational
Hickman's Marshall Reed, Evan Hughes and Maxwell Hogan secured top-10 results to lead the Kewpies to a team victory at the Kearney Invitational at Jesse James Park.
Reed finished first for the Kewpies, coming in second in the boy's 5,000-meter race in 16 minutes, 10.1 seconds. Hughes finished in sixth in 16:34, and Hogan came in eighth in 16:50.1. Sean Keys and Henry Cummings rounded out the scoring, coming in 26th and 28th, respectively.
The Kewpies finished with 68 points, securing a three-point win over Blue Springs South.
In the girl's 5k race, Ellie Eastman led the way for the Kewpies, coming in eighth in 20:20.8. Zoe O'Laughlin finished 23rd, Iris Weber finished 44th, Natalie Keenoy finished in 46th and Sophia Leigh finished in 63rd.
Hickman finished sixth in the team scores with 157 points. Kearney won the meet with 47.
Bruins impress at Rock Bridge Soccer Invitational
Rock Bridge cruised to three victories in three games in its home tournament, defeating Fort Zumwalt South 3-0, Monett 9-1 and Ozark 6-0 for an aggregate score of 18-1.
10 different Bruins scored across the weekend, with Devin Isufi's five scores leading the pack. Rock Bridge (15-1) shined in its first week in the national rankings.
The Bruins return to the pitch 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Battle.
Hickman finish 2-1 in Rock Bridge tournament
After a 1-0 loss to Francis Howell in the Rock Bridge Invitational, the Kewpies defeated Fort Zumwalt South and Monett by scores of 2-1 and 3-0, respectively.
Hickman (13-5) returns to the pitch against DeSmet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at home.
Tolton tops Kirksville 3-0
The Trailblazers shutout Kirksville 3-0 in Columbia courtesy of an Alex Steffes clean sheet. Steven Becvar and Ryan Hulett scored for Tolton, while the other goal came from a Kirksville own-goal.
Tolton travels to Cole Camp for its next match at 5 p.m. Monday.
Hickman volleyball come home empty after road tournament
Hickman volleyball traveled to Lebanon to compete in the Lebanon Pinkfest Tournament.
Hickman played well in pool play, notching a win against Fatima and ties against Lebanon and Hermann. It finished second in its pool.
Moving on to the bracket, the Kewpies did not play as well. They lost their first tournament match against Marshfield and were eliminated from the Pinkfest bracket.
Hickman plays its next match at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Eldon, who has won six of its last seven matches.