After winning its first four games in the Rockwood Summit Tournament, Rock Bridge softball lost to Blue Springs South 8-7 in the title game.
Rock Bridge defeated Farmington 5-2 in the quarterfinal to start the day. That was followed by a 2-0 victory against Rockwood Summit, which finished second in the MSHSAA Class 4 championship last year.
Blue Springs South, which has finished top three in the MSHSAA Class 5 tournament the past two years, was the Bruins' opponent for the title game.
The Bruins (4-1) started the game hot, scoring four runs in the top of the first inning. Two of those came on a home run by senior Anna Christ, who is committed to Saint Louis University.
Just a few hours earlier, Christ threw a complete-game shutout in the semifinal.
Rock Bridge was leading the championship game 7-2 entering the bottom of the sixth, when Blue Springs South scored three runs. Christ took the mound in the middle of the sixth inning to try to close out the game, but the Jaguars added three more runs in the seventh to walk it off.
Christ and senior catcher Abby Hay were named to the All-Tournament team.
Hickman and Battle also continued play in the 16th Annual Leadoff Classic.
Hickman won its first game of the day 6-4 against Liberty. A two-run triple from senior Lucy Hurtado in the second inning helped the Kewpies get in the win column in their second game of the season.
The next two games did not go as well for the Kewpies, who lost 8-3 to Fort Zumwalt South and then ended the day with a 7-2 loss to Winfield.
Junior third baseman Ella Grant had a big day offensively. She totaled five hits on the day with two RBI.
On the mound, senior Adlen Baker recorded every out in the three games for the Kewpies. She finished with 15 innings pitched.
Battle finished 1-2 on the day as well.
The Spartans struggled in their first two games against Francis Howell Central and North Point, allowing a combined 20 runs between the two games while only scoring four.
Battle responded in the last game of the tournament, beating Hannibal 15-0 in four innings. A 10-run explosion in the first inning put the game into cruise control the rest of the way.
Senior pitcher Ainsley Stubbs stood out for the Spartans, allowing six runs in a total of eight innings pitched.
Battle will host Capital City on Monday for its home opener.