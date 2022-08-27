After winning its first four games in the Rockwood Summit Tournament, Rock Bridge softball lost to Blue Springs South 8-7 in the title game.

Rock Bridge defeated Farmington 5-2 in the quarterfinal to start the day. That was followed by a 2-0 victory against Rockwood Summit, which finished second in the MSHSAA Class 4 championship last year. 

