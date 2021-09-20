Rock Bridge defeated Holt 13-3 in a five-inning game shortened by the mercy rule.
The Bruins were 14 for 31 as a team and got multiple hits from Cydney Fullerton, Abby Hay, Addison Gottman, Addie Clay and Kendall Watson. Rock Bridge deployed a steady offensive attack, scoring runs in every inning.
The Bruins stole eight bases.
The Bruins host Hickman at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Nutter throws five-inning no-hitter in Battle win
Brooke Nutter tossed five no-hit innings in Battle’s 13-0 win over Smith-Cotton, which ended after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Nutter walked one, hit two batters and struck out seven. She was also 1 for 2 at the plate with a walk, an RBI and a run.
Chelsea Gleba had three RBI. Abby Schlude and Brooklynn Spillman both went 2 for 3, and Lauren Martin reached safely in all three of her plate appearances for the Spartans.
Battle plays at home against Boonville at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Tolton loses to Capital City in girls tennis
The Tolton girls tennis team faced off against Capital City and lost 9-0. It was the second time the two teams have played, and Capital City has won both matchups.
The Trailblazers fell to 3-4, with their next match Wednesday against Palmyra. Capital City improved to 9-2.
Minor leads Rock Bridge at Smith-Cotton Invitational
Rock Bridge girls golf’s Sienna Minor carded a 3-under-par 67 and led the way for the Bruins at the Smith-Cotton Invitational in Sedalia.
Following Minor were Tierney Baumstark, who shot a 4-over-par 74 to finish sixth overall; Josie Arms, who scored a 14-over-par 84; Maddie Diel, who posted a 22-over-par 92 and Bella Corrado, who signed a 42-over-par 112.
As a team, Rock Bridge scored a 317 and finished second overall behind leaders St. Joseph’s Academy, the Angels won the invitational with a team score of 303.
Tolton girls golf scored a 348 to finish fourth. The Trailblazers were led by Audrey Rischer, who scored a 1-under-par 69.
Following Rischer, Tolton’s team scores were Kate Ryan, who shot a 8-over-par 78; Katelyn Ankelman, who carded a 27-over-par 97; Savanna Hazelrigg, who posted a 34-over-par 104 and Catherine Fallis, who signed a 48-over-par 118.
The Bruins are back in action at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in Columbia against Jefferson City, Hickman and Battle.
Tolton is scheduled to play at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Columbia against Notre Dame.
Hickman beats Kirksville in girls tennis
Hickman girls tennis beat Kirksville 7-2 for its eighth straight win against the Tigers.
Hickman moved to 6-3 while the Tigers fell to 2-6.
The Kewpies’ next match is against Helias at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at home.
Hickman volleyball falls 0-3 to Hermann
Hickman lost in straight sets to Hermann. It is the second loss in a row for the Kewpies.
Hickman’s next game will be against Battle at 7 p.m. Thursday at home.
Battle soccer falls to Southern Boone
Battle boys soccer faced off against Southern Boone in Ashland. The game was close, with the Spartans losing 2-0.
The loss snapped the Spartans’ four-game winning streak and dropped their record to 4-3.
Battle will try to bounce back Wednesday as it faces Helias at home.
Rock Bridge volleyball wins 20th match in a row
The Bruins beat Fatima in three sets. Rock Bridge improved its record to 22-3, as the Comets fell to 1-5-2 on the season.
The next game for Rock Bridge will be Thursday against Capital City.