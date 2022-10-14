The only blemish on Rock Bridge's schedule going into the Class 5 District 6 final was a one-run loss to Blue Springs South back on Aug. 27.
The Bruins avenged their defeat twice in the regular season to earn the top seed in the district tournament. But the second-seeded Jaguars evened the season series Friday with a 6-2 win on their home field that ended Rock Bridge's season.
The loss also snapped the Bruins' 33-game win streak.
Rock Bridge pitcher Anna Christ tossed seven shutout innings in an 8-0 win over the Jaguars on Sept. 28.
Friday, the Jaguars (30-2) jumped on Christ early, loading the bases before the Bruins recorded an out.
Abby Wilhelm, who committed to Missouri earlier this week, walked to get the Jaguars on the board. Madeline Ball and Madalyn Duvall both brought in a run to make it 3-0 before the Bruins came up to bat.
The Bruins (37-2) got on the board in the second inning with a sacrifice fly from Sophie Schupp, but Madison Hoffman scored on a fielder's choice in the fourth inning to make it 4-1 Jaguars.
Cydney Fullerton scored on a wild pitch in the fifth to cut into Rock Bridge's deficit, giving the Bruins some life late.
Duvall prevented a comeback in the seventh with a clutch two-out, two-run single in the top of the seventh to pad the Jaguars' lead. She then shut down the Bruins in the bottom half to secure her team's spot in the state quarterfinals.
Duvall held Rock Bridge to just four hits in a complete-game performance. It was just the second time this season that the Bruins were held to two runs or less — the other being a 2-0 win over Rockwood Summit.
Duvall also hurt the Bruins at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three RBI.
Blue Springs South will face Ozark (28-7) in the state quarterfinals Wednesday.