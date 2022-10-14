The only blemish on Rock Bridge's schedule going into the Class 5 District 6 final was a one-run loss to Blue Springs South back on Aug. 27.

The Bruins avenged their defeat twice in the regular season to earn the top seed in the district tournament. But the second-seeded Jaguars evened the season series Friday with a 6-2 win on their home field that ended Rock Bridge's season.

