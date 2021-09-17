In its second straight game in Jefferson City, Rock Bridge was able to ruin Capital City's senior night and won 43-14.
For the first time in four games this season, the Bruins (3-1, 3-0 CMAC) didn't have senior quarterback Nathan Dent under center. They instead turned to sophomore Sam Kaiser to secure the win against Capital City (0-4, 0-2 CMAC).
Head coach Van Vanatta said Dent had been out for health issues earlier in the week, but was cleared Thursday morning to play. However, Rock Bridge still saw it best to start Kaiser.
"We practiced him (Kaiser) all week and we had him in ready," Vanatta said. "Nate's our guy but Sam needed that experience to be able to shine and get better at what he does."
Both the Rock Bridge offense and defense set the pace in the first half. On the opening kickoff, Rock Bridge forced a fumble and recovered the ball deep in Cavaliers territory. The Bruins capitalized, passing the ball to senior running back Jim Whaley for a touchdown in his first game back since Week 1.
While the remainder of the first quarter didn't see much action, Rock Bridge kicked into gear in the second. After a field goal by Jack Bower put the Bruins up 10-0, they were able to get the ball back quickly after an interception from senior Nate Norris.
Shortly after, Kaiser was able to get his first touchdown of the season on an 8-yard rushing touchdown. Later in the half, he got his first passing touchdown on a 22-yard pass that connected with Payton Messer, putting the Bruins up 23-0 at the half.
Heading into the second half, Vanatta told his players that they had to stick to the same game plan that Rock Bridge executed in the first half.
"I told them 'We're gonna eat the clock up, we're gonna grind it out, we're gonna do the things we want to do," he said. "It's kind of one of those things that I'm happy with the overall performance."
In the second half, the Bruins picked up right where they left off. After holding onto the ball for half of the third quarter, they were able to get into the end zone when Bower powered his way in for a 4-yard touchdown. After kicking his own extra point, the Bruins were up 30-0.
The Cavaliers fans did find something to cheer about, though. On Capital City's first possession of the second half, sophomore running back Phillip Richardson broke free for a 60-yard touchdown, the longest play of the game, to close the gap to 23.
The Bruins bounced back quickly as Bower fought his way to the end zone for his second touchdown of the game. Then, Rock Bridge junior Rashad Ennen intercepted a pass from Capital City's Kaden Dassrath, putting the offense deep in Capital City territory once again.
Much like what happened in the first half, Kaiser registered his second rushing touchdown of the game.
The Bruins gave up one more touchdown to senior Capital City senior Ethan Snow on a 1-yard rush late in the fourth quarter to make the score 43-14. Once they got the ball back, the Bruins lined up in the victory formation, securing their third win in a row since their Week 1 loss to Staley.
The Bruins will be going up against a tough opponent in Helias Catholic (3-1, 2-0 CMAC) next week at home to start a relatively tough leg of the season. The teams faced off last year, where the Crusaders got the victory at home, 56-28.
"We haven't faced a team that does what they do defensively, so it's going to be some adjustments for us," Vanatta said. "But otherwise, we're just going to continue to do what we do and keep grinding it out."