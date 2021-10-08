Rock Bridge boys soccer's first match of the Rock Bridge Invitational was one to forget, losing 4-1 to Fort Zumwalt South on Friday. The Bulldogs' pressure was relentless, pressing the Bruins on their half of the field constantly throughout the match.
Still, Rock Bridge managed to keep things close at the end of the first half with a 2-1 score. Junior Nick Follett was lone goal scorer for the Bruins.
"I believe we played our game in the first half, to have the game that close we felt good," Rock Bridge assistant coach Gahou Boukari said. "They scored quick in the first five minutes. It took us a bit to get going, but we found our rhythm and relaxed."
Defensive miscues were still an issue for the Bruins (4-7-1) throughout the match, with the Bulldogs' (11-3) third goal coming from a defensive error which hampered Rock Bridge goalkeeper Brendan Clark's ability to make the save.
"They had possession of the ball in front of the goal, and the defender was blocking Brendan's view," Boukari said. "They tapped it off their back foot, changing direction of it, and Brendan just couldn't see where it was going."
Clark faced 20 shots compared to the seven taken by the Bruins offense.
With 30 minutes remaining in the second half, the score was already 4-1 and tensions started to rise on the field. Two red cards were shown, one for each team, not long after the fourth Bulldogs goal, which brought the game to a temporary stand still. FZS senior Karson Gibbs received two yellow cards, with his second as a result of unsportsmanlike conduct which earned him a red card. Bruins freshman Abe Soete received a straight red card.
"When you get scored and you're down, a lot of frustration happens," Boukari said. "They kicked our player while they were down, and we were just frustrated. They're young men, it's competitive."