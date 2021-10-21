Rock Bridge swim and dive were crowned CMAC champions Thursday at Hickman Pool in Columbia.
The Bruins won with 78 points, with Hickman finishing second (46), Smith-Cotton third (28) and Battle fourth (4).
Rock Bridge’s Zachary Coughenour won the 50-meter freestyle and was on the Bruins’ 200 medley relay winning team.
Jackson Veltrop of Rock Bridge won the 100 butterfly and was also on the 200 medley relay winning team.
The Bruins, Hickman and Battle return to action 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Springfield Invite in Springfield.
Battle volleyball falls to Holt in districts quarterfinals
Battle volleyball’s season ended after losing its quarterfinal match against Holt in straight sets (18-25, 21-25, 24-26) at the Class 5 District 8 Tournament in Wentzville.
Tolton boys soccer loses close match against Marshall
Tolton soccer fell to Marshall 1-0 .
The Trailblazers kept things close all game but were unable to contain the Owls completely. Marshall would score within the last five minutes to win in the tight defensive battle.
Tolton's next match will be 5 p.m. Monday against Canton at home.