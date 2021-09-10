In a heated battle of two central-Missouri teams, Rock Bridge was able to outscore Jefferson City 49-34 on Friday.
The victory for the Bruins snaps a five-game road losing streak, dating back to their victory over Smith-Cotton in 2020.
"Any win feels good," coach Van Vanatta said. “Wins are hard to come by, and we’ll take them any way we can get them.”
Rock Bridge (2-1) struck first with quarterback Nathan Dent lofting a ball over to Payton Messer, who waltzed into the end zone untouched for a 48-yard touchdown.
While the offense was booming, the Bruins special teams were struggling early. They turned the ball over twice after muffed punts, including a turnover at the two-yard line, which ended in a Jefferson City (0-3) touchdown from running back Will Berendzen.
The Jays weren't holding the ball as well. On two consecutive offensive plays, quarterback Hayden Wells dropped the ball on a handoff. Both were recovered by Rock Bridge. Both fumbles led to two rushing touchdowns by Dent.
Shortly after, the Bruins special teams fell apart again, this time on the kickoff. Jefferson City's David Bethune was able to take it all the way to the end zone to cut the lead to eight. Bethune ended the night with three touchdowns.
After a Jays' field goal, Rock Bridge headed to the locker room at half up 21-16.
Vanatta said that once they hit the locker room at half, the main focus was to straighten up the special teams.
"We just had those three plays," he said. "Three plays and that would’ve been a completely different game.”
Messer fielded the ball at his own 15-yard line on the second-half kickoff and took the ball all the way to the end zone. Messer got his third touchdown of the game on a pass by Dent.
Vanatta said that the call on the play was just as they thought it up.
"I told (Messer), 'If we block this up, we will score,'" he said. "And my God, Payton Messer got it, and he took off."
The kickoff touchdown was one of many blunders for Jefferson City's special teams.
After a back-and-forth third quarter, which finished with Rock Bridge being up 35-28, the Bruins finally found momentum. After Dent found the end zone for the fifth time in the game, the defense stepped up . With Jefferson City creeping around the red zone, senior Jeremiah Nathan forced a fumble and recovered it in the same play. The Bruins would later score on a Dent rushing touchdown, his sixth touchdown on the night.
The Jays went on to score one more touchdown for the night. Jefferson City had one final shot to make it into the end zone. But their hopes were cut short when sophomore Cullen Snow intercepted a pass by quarterback Seth Brooks.