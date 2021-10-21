Rock Bridge has a chance to ensure that playoff football will be played at Rock Bridge Stadium for the second straight season.
The task won’t be an easy one, however, as the Bruins (4-4) will face off against Francis Howell (7-1) in the regular-season finale.
The two teams faced off last season, with Francis Howell coming from behind late to take a 27-21 overtime victory over the Bruins .
The game will be important for both teams, as they’ll be looking to lock up home field advantages in the playoffs, which start next week.
Rock Bridge enters the game as the No. 4 seed in the Class 6 District 4 tournament, but is followed closely by Park Hill (4-4) and Rockhurst (3-5). With a win, Rock Bridge guarantees that it will play its district quarterfinal game in Columbia.
“To be able to earn that home game and not have to travel, that’s huge,” Rock Bridge coach Van Vanatta said.
Francis Howell will be trying to secure home field for the entirety of the Class 6 District 2 tournament. With a win and a loss from Hazelwood Central (7-1), the Vikings would secure the No. 1 seed in the district.
Vanatta feels confident that he knows the Vikings’ game plan heading into the matchup. That’s thanks to his relationship with Francis Howell coach Brent Chojnacki, who was Vanatta’s offensive coordinator at Hazelwood Central for three years.
“Our offense is their offense, and our original three-four defense is their defense,” Vanatta said. “So I do kind of know how to attack it and beat it, but the kids have to go out and execute.”
The Vikings come into the matchup having scored more than 30 points in every game this season. While Rock Bridge plans to mirror the Vikings’ offense throughout the game, Vanatta knows that the defense might have some trouble containing their dominant passing game.
“We know there’s some holes in (our defense),” he said. “But right now, we’re trying to do what we can to put ourselves and our kids in the best situation.”