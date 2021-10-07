Coach Van Vanatta knew something had to change.
After giving up 59 points to Liberty last week, the Rock Bridge football team sat down with its coach to discuss how to get out of a two-game slump.
The Bruins' solution? Get some of their better players on both sides of the ball.
Vanatta said that over the past two weeks, he's noticed that both Helias and Liberty had some of their best players lining up on offense and defense. He wants to do the same in an effort to get his team out of its two-game losing streak.
"We've decided we're going to play our best," he said. "We've got four guaranteed games, and our kids have bought in on that and I think that's what they want to do too. They want to be able to produce."
In their back-to-back losses, the Bruins have been outscored 93-43, with a majority of those points coming from outside of the red zone. With the Rock Bridge pass protection at fault for most of those plays, Vanatta will look to seniors Payton Messer and Case Newton for help in the secondary.
The two wide receivers will be playing snaps as defensive backs, a position that both players have played in the past. Senior Nate Norris said that in order to make sure they slide into the role come game time, they need to communicate with the team.
"They're both seniors too, and they want to win as much as I do," he said. "I believe that all their effort is going to be there, I just gotta make sure they know what they're doing when it comes to it."
Norris is no stranger to switching positions. The former linebacker, who earned all-district honors last season, switched to safety starting in the game against Capital City, a move that Vanatta said he made to give the team more support during running plays.
"He's just very athletic," Vanatta said. "So we decided we can put him in that situation."
Norris said that while there has been a learning curve, he's adapted to the position and as a result has improved as a defensive captain.
"I really like being able to see the whole field," he said. "And really — being a captain of the defense from behind — I can communicate to everybody and make plays all over the field."
The Bruins will be back in Columbia on Friday to face one of their crosstown rivals in Battle, a team they didn't play last year because of positive COVID-19 tests. In Vanatta's eyes, the game is crucial to get confidence leading into districts.
"We're all hands on deck right now," he said. "I'm not trying to play this trying to save anybody for the remainder of the season, 'cause we don't have much time left. We got to get a win right now."
Rock Bridge will also be celebrating its homecoming at the game.
"It's a big game," Norris said. "I hope to get as many people out there as possible."