KANSAS CITY — Despite the hot and humid temperatures, Rock Bridge football's season got off to a cold start, losing to Staley 35-10 on Friday at Staley High School.
The Bruins entered the matchup with the game plan that "less is more." With the Falcons having a new coach in Steve Rampy, Rock Bridge coach Van Vanatta knew it would be a game of adjustments.
"It's just about who's going to make good adjustments as the (game) goes along," he said. "I'm sure there's gonna be a lot of mistakes on both sides of the ball."
The Bruins were forced to make adjustments early on in the game. After a failed fake punt on the first possession , Staley capitalized and senior running back David Brooks pushed to the left side of the field and into the end zone for the Falcons' first touchdown of the season.
After the extra point, the Bruins defense was able to hold Staley's offense to a halt, not allowing another point for the rest of the half. After a 27-yard field goal from Rock Bridge's Jack Bower late in the second quarter, the Bruins went into halftime trailing 7-3.
When the teams came out of the locker rooms to begin the second half, the Falcons — especially junior quarterback Cole Robertson — came out slinging.
Rock Bridge's downfall began midway through the third quarter, after senior quarterback Nathan Dent was intercepted by Staley's Joey Ferrara. One minute later, Robertson found senior wide receiver Emonta Hicks for a 33-yard touchdown to put the Falcons up by 11.
Immediately after getting the ball back, the Bruins made another costly mistake, fumbling at their own 31-yard line. The ball was quickly picked up by a Staley defender, putting the Falcons in great position again. A few plays later, they scored a touchdown.
After a good kickoff return from senior Payton Messer set up Rock Bridge at midfield, the Bruins looked to be ready to go on the attack. But on the first play of the drive, Dent — who was hit on the throw — was intercepted by junior defensive back Thai Nguyen, who took it to the house to put the Falcons up 28-3.
The onslaught didn't end there. After getting the ball back at Rock Bridge's 45-yard line, Robertson once again connected with Hicks, this time lofting a pass 39 yards for a touchdown, eventually securing the game for Staley.
Rock Bridge was able to get on the board midway through the fourth quarter, as Dent scrambled for a 45-yard touchdown to make the score 35-10. The game was sealed after the Falcons secured their third interception of the game, this time by junior linebacker Jacob Paladino. After two kneels, the Falcons secured their first win under Rampy.
Vanatta said coaches and players made mistakes in the game that forced his team into bad situations that ultimately led to its downfall.
"The problem was we found ways to shoot ourselves in the foot, and that killed us," Vanatta said.
While there weren't many bright spots for the Bruins in the second half, Vanatta was proud of the running game, especially the contributions from Cooper Myers after Rock Bridge lost starting running back Jim Whaley to injury in the first half.
"Cooper Myers, who's just a sophomore, came in and got some really big positive yards so I was happy on the way we did things," he said.
The Bruins will look to get their first win of the season against Smith-Cotton in next week's home opener. The teams met last season, with Rock Bridge winning 42-0 on the road. Vanatta said that the focus for this week will be to make sure his team doesn't get burned in the same areas it did this week.
"We gotta cut down on mistakes," he said. "Everything we got beat in at practice we got beat in tonight. So if we fix that, then we're gonna be OK."