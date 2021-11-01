It was only fitting for these crosstown rivals to meet again in the Class 4 District 6 tournament Monday night.
Top-seeded Hickman had won a tight match against Rock Bridge in the regular season, and the rivals’ postseason meeting delivered an unforgettable rematch. This time the Bruins got the last laugh, upsetting the Kewpies 1-0 in a double-overtime victory.
Rock Bridge will move on to the district finals and face Blue Springs.
Midfielder Nicholas Schneider was one of the Bruins’ heroes Monday, scoring the game’s only goal at the 104th minute off a free kick.
“I knew I was going to shoot it,” Schneider said. “I hit it towards that right side. ... It felt awesome.”
Schneider’s free kick was one of five Rock Bridge attempted, a result of the team’s increased aggression on offense. Though the Bruins were outshot 21-16, Rock Bridge was able to consistently attack the Kewpies’ defense.
“We tried to come out with a little more pressure,” coach Christopher Horstman said. “They brought the attack to us in the regular season, so tonight we wanted to match that. We wanted to make tackles on the ball and win matchups higher up the field.”
The aggression both teams displayed was clear outside of the shot counts too. Schneider, Samuel McCrary and the Kewpies’ Kymani Scott and Ilhan Derviseviceach received yellow cards in the contest.
“We had to give it our all,” Rock Bridge forward Andrew Copeland said. “I had to give it my all. It’s my senior year. I’m not ready for it to end, I’ve got to keep it going.”
On the defensive end, Bruins goalkeeper Brendan Clark was on fire throughout the match. For just the second time this season, the Kewpies’ offense was shut out, a testament to the performance of Clark and the Bruins’ defense.
“In practice, we knew it was going to be a tough game,” Clark said. “We knew we had to prepare and focus on the things we needed to do mentally. We’ve played really good defensively all year; tonight was amazing.”
The Bruins only had three losses in the regular season by a margin greater than one, proof of how stout Rock Bridge’s defense and goalkeeping has been.
“(Clark’s) been great,” Horstman said. “He has got a lot more confident since the start of the season. He’s better at commanding the field and the guys and leading the defense. He put a complete game together.”
Rock Bridge had injury concerns going into districts. Six or seven of the team’s starters went down with season-ending injuries earlier this year, Horstman said, forcing players such as freshman Henry Jenks into a starting role. However, the spotlight wasn’t too bright for these younger players in the district semifinal.
“These guys accepted the responsibility and they’ve done it with a lot of confidence,” Horstman said. “Without guys stepping up, we would have nothing.”
While one team’s season continues, another comes to a close. The ending was not what the Kewpies had expected, but Hickman’s success this season can’t be understated.
“There’s nothing you can say tonight that will make it feel better, but these guys did things this program may never do again,” coach Wil Ross said. “I couldn’t be more proud of them. It’s unfortunate we play a game of inches.”