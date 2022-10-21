Rock Bridge volleyball defeated Hickman in straight sets (25-20, 25-11, 25-11) in the semifinal of the MSHSSA Class 5 District 5 tournament.

The Kewpies jumped out to a brief lead in the first set, but the Bruins came storming back to take a 14-9 lead halfway through. Hickman rallied back to tie the set at 15 before taking a one-point lead. Rock Bridge responded by going on a 10-5 run to take the first set.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • GA reporter, Summer 2022. Studying journalism at The University of Missouri. Reach me at johnbelfonte@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5700

Recommended for you