Rock Bridge volleyball came about as close as possible to securing a trip to the MSHSAA Class 5 state semifinals Saturday in Springfield.
The Bruins won the first and fourth sets of their state quarterfinal match at Kickapoo, but the Chiefs held on in the fifth set to win 3-2 (19-25, 25-19, 27-25, 25-27, 15-12) and punch their ticket to Cape Girardeau.
Rock Bridge (26-6) scored five of the first eight points in the final set, but Kickapoo scored eight of the next 11 points to force the second Bruins timeout.
The Bruins battled back to cut the deficit to 14-12, but Kickapoo won a long rally to end the match.
With its back against the wall, Rock Bridge jumped out to an 11-7 lead in the fourth set and showed its mettle down the stretch to force a fifth set.
Kickapoo (30-8) led for most of the third set despite being pushed to extra points. The Bruins fought off two set points before the Chiefs ultimately put them away.
Rock Bridge picked up right where it left off in districts to open the match, controlling the pace en route to a first-set victory.
Kickapoo buckled down in the second set and jumped out to a 16-9 lead. The Bruins trimmed the deficit with an 8-2 run but ran out of steam late as the Chiefs tied the match at a set apiece.
Kickapoo will play St. Dominic at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Lafayette and Liberty North will play in the other state semifinal.