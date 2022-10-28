Rock Bridge volleyball is one match away from the MSHSAA Class 5 semifinals. Only Kickapoo stands in the Bruins' way of a trip to Cape Girardeau.
First serve of the state quarterfinal between the Bruins and Chiefs is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at Kickapoo High School in Springfield.
Rock Bridge (26-5) rolled through Class 5 District 5 by sweeping William Chrisman, Hickman and Blue Springs on its home court.
The last time the Bruins played on the road, however, resulted in a 3-2 loss to St. Dominic back on Oct. 18.
Kickapoo (29-8) is riding a seven-match win streak. The Chiefs — seeded second in Class 5 District 6 — swept Neosho, beat Ozark 3-1 and knocked off top-seeded Nixa 3-1 to advance to sectionals.
Saturday will be the second meeting this season between the Bruins and Chiefs. Rock Bridge won 2-0 at the season-opening Bentonville (Ark.) Early Bird Tournament. The Bruins had already played two matches prior to their match against the Chiefs on Aug. 27, while Kickapoo started its season with the loss.
The winner of the Rock Bridge-Kickapoo match will play the winner of the St. Dominic-St. Joseph's Academy match in the state semifinals.
Lafayette hosts Jackson, and Liberty North hosts St. Teresa's Academy in the other state quarterfinals Saturday.