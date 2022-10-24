Rock Bridge volleyball defeated Blue Springs in the championship of the MSHSSA Class 5 District 5 tournament in straight sets (25-18, 25-21, 25-21) Monday at Rock Bridge.
The first set was neck-and-neck at the halfway point, but Rock Bridge began to pull away and controlled an eight-point lead as set point approached. Blue Springs made a late run, but the Bruins held on for the victory.
The Wildcats responded by taking the first three points in the second set. Blue Springs held onto its lead well into the set, but Rock Bridge stormed back to tie the set at 9, forcing Blue Springs to use a timeout.
The two teams exchanged points until the Bruins took a 20-16 lead. Blue Springs narrowed the lead, but could not hold off the Bruins, who moved within one set of the title.
Similarly to the second set, Blue Springs jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the third. This time, the Bruins responded faster, taking the lead 8-7 after a few quick points. The set remained extremely competitive, and after eight ties and three lead changes, the Bruins led 21-20.
Rock Bridge went on a 5-1 run to finish the third set, winning it 25-21, and the match 3-0.
Rock Bridge’s head coach Trevor Koelling credits his team’s ability to prevail in the very tight second and third sets.
“It’s all about focusing on the next point, and we have great senior leadership that try to make that happen,” he said. “If we are mentally weak tonight, it is hard to come back in those two sets like we did.”
With the win, Rock Bridge became Class 5 District 5 champions and advanced to the state tournament for the first time since 2020.
Koelling said he likes the way his team has been playing, ahead of the state quarterfinals.
“We have a lot going on the right track right now,” Koelling said. “We have corrected the things we wanted to correct, and are doing better at not getting into holes and having a clean and consistent offense.”
The Bruins play the winner of the Class 5 District 6 tournament between Nixa and Kickapoo, who face off Tuesday.
The quarterfinals matchup will take place Saturday on the road.
Tolton season ends after narrow defeat
Tolton volleyball lost to Montgomery County in five sets (26-24, 18-25, 25-20, 25-27, 16-14) in the semifinal of the MSHSSA Class 2 District 6 tournament Monday in Montgomery City.
The first set was close from start to finish. After many lead changes and three set points, Montgomery County took the first 26-24.
The Trailblazers responded by jumping out to an early lead in the second set. Montgomery County started to mount a comeback, but Tolton pulled away to win the second set 25-18.
In the third set, it did not look like either team would establish much of a lead. Montgomery County led by a few points throughout the set, and controlled its lead to take the third set 25-20.
With their backs against the wall in the fourth set, the Trailblazers kept it close the entire time. With the match point on the line, Tolton scored two straight to steal the fourth set 27-25 and force a fifth set.
The ’Blazers lost the fifth set in extra time 16-14. Montgomery County won the match 3-2 and closed the door on Tolton’s season.
The Trailblazers finished their season 16-10-2, a stout improvement to a losing 2021 campaign. Tolton is losing five seniors ahead of next season.
Montgomery County advances to the Class 2 District 6 tournament championship, where it will face Hermann.