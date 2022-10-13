Rock Bridge volleyball won on the road against Jefferson City on Thursday, defeating the Jays in straight sets.
Rock Bridge volleyball won on the road against Jefferson City on Thursday, defeating the Jays in straight sets.
The Bruins won the first set 25-18 and the next two 25-16 and 25-20.
Rock Bridge is now 19-3 on the season. It will next compete in the Blue Valley North Tournament on Saturday in Overland Park, Kansas.
Rolla volleyball swept Tolton at home, taking the sets 25-16, 25-19, 25-14. Tolton fell to 16-8-2 on the season with the loss.
The Trailblazers’ next game is against Southern Boone on Monday in Columbia.
Hickman boys soccer didn’t have an answer to De Smet in a 7-0 loss at home.
Six different players found the net for the Spartans, and goalkeepers Kyle Crosswhite and Jackson Keyes combined for the shutout.
The Kewpies return to the pitch against Helias at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Columbia.
Jefferson City volleyball swept Hickman in Jefferson City.
The Jays won the first set 25-12 before closing the game out with 25-17 and 25-22 game wins.
Jefferson City’s next games are in the Ozark Grand Slam Invitational on Friday and Saturday. Hickman’s next game comes against Blair Oaks at 7 p.m. Tuesday on its home court.
