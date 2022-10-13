Rock Bridge volleyball won on the road against Jefferson City on Thursday, defeating the Jays in straight sets.

The Bruins won the first set 25-18 and the next two 25-16 and 25-20.

  • Sports Reporter, fall 2022 Studying Broadcast Journalism Reach me at jbcdyv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

