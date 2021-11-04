Rock Bridge volleyball entered Thursday with state championship hopes, but the Bruins had to settle for fourth place in Class 5 after losses to Lee’s Summit West and St. Dominic in Cape Girardeau.
Rock Bridge started off the day with a semifinal match against Lee’s Summit West and kept all three sets close before the Titans pulled away at the end. The Bruins trailed 16-14 in both of the first two sets and had the third set tied at 16 but lost 25-20, 25-19 and 28-26.
The Bruins managed to go five sets against St. Dominic, but the Crusaders won the fourth and fifth to claim third place. It was a tough day to cap off a successful season for Rock Bridge, which beat Lebanon in sectionals and Nixa in the state quarterfinals to get to Cape.
Blair Oaks to play for Class 3 title
Valle Catholic beat Blair Oaks 26-24 to steal the third set and postpone the Falcons’ advancement to the Class 3 state finals.
But Blair Oaks demolished Valle Catholic 25-10 in the fourth set, and the Falcons will fight for a state title at 2 p.m. Friday against Strafford.
Hermann set to face Festus Jefferson in Class 2 semifinals Friday
Hermann hasn’t lost a set in the state tournament yet — the Bearcats beat Lutheran North and Conway in straight sets. Hermann will play Festus Jefferson for a spot in the state finals at 4 p.m. Friday, and the winner will face the winner of Skyline and Bishop LeBlond.