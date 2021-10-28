Rock Bridge volleyball advanced to the MSHSAA Class 5 quarterfinals after defeating Lebanon 25-19, 25-14, 23-25, 25-15 in its sectional matchup Thursday.
The Bruins and the Lady Jackets had a tightly fought contest in the first set at Rock Bridge, but the Bruins were able to pull ahead for the win to take an early advantage.
Rock Bridge continued with this momentum, winning the second set by 11 points — the largest margin of victory of the night.
The third set was quite competitive, with neither team leading by more than two points. Lebanon squeaked out a win in the third set, scoring the final two points when the game was tied at 23.
“For us dropping that set was good and bad,” Rock Bridge senior Ketti Horton said. “It exposed some of our weaknesses, but it lets us know what we need to do moving forward.”
Horton said that there was miscommunication toward the end of the set.
Rock Bridge coach Trevor Koelling added that the Bruins strayed away from their style of play.
“We tried to complicate it,” Koelling said. “We got away from good volleyball and tried to be professionals.” This set marked the first that the Bruins have lost since Sept. 25 in their loss against St. Francis Borgia.
The Bruins and the Lady Jackets were neck-and-neck at the start of the fourth with the score tied at 8.
“We saw what happened in the third set, and we said we wouldn’t let that happen again,” Horton said. “We are not losing. This is our court. These are our fans.”
Rock Bridge got hot and went on a 12-2 run on the way to clinching the game.
“We started focusing on our side of the net,” Bruins junior Ella Swindle said. “We let them take control, but we started focusing on us.”
Rock Bridge advanced to the state tournament, where it will play against Nixa. The Eagles are 31-4 and are fresh off a victory against Joplin.
The next game will be Saturday on the Bruins’ home court, and Koelling said the game is due to begin at either 1 or 3 p.m.
“Our fans give us that edge. We’re used to this atmosphere, the lights, the cheering,” Swindle said.