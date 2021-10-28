The last time Rock Bridge went to Liberty, it came out with a 59-30 loss and a question of how it could get back to a winning record.
Now the Bruins (4-5) are headed back to Liberty as the No. 6 seed in the Class 6 District 4 tournament to face the No. 3 seed Blue Jays. With its season on the line, Rock Bridge has its mentality set.
"You're either all in or you're going home," Rock Bridge coach Van Vanatta said.
The Bruins come into the game with a 3-2 record on the road. However, both losses came at the hands of Kansas City teams: Staley and Liberty.
In order to make sure they don't suffer a similar fate, Vanatta knows they've got to be able to shut down Liberty's offense early.
"We can't give up seven possessions and seven touchdowns in a row," he said.
Following the loss against Liberty, the defense stepped up for the Bruins. In the final three games of the regular season, it allowed 66 combined points, just seven more than against Liberty.
The big problem in Rock Bridge's final three regular-season games was its offense. In those games, the offense only scored 42 points, including a shutout last week against Francis Howell. While they've been able to move the ball down the field, the Bruins have been largely unsuccessful in capitalizing on their field position.
"The defense has played hard, but when your offense isn't moving, we just can't do that," Vanatta said.
Since the Bruins faced Liberty (6-3), the Blue Jays finished their regular season on a 2-1 run, the loss coming at the hands of Raymore-Peculiar in Week 8. Liberty's victory against Rock Bridge was its biggest, with no other games decided by more than 13 points.
Liberty will have threats in every facet of the offense. On the ground, junior Wentric Williams III leads the backfield. The senior torched the Bruins last game with 219 yards and three touchdowns.
The Blue Jays are just as good in their pass game. Senior Tyler Lininger threw for 396 yards and four touchdowns to seniors Anthony Wenson, Caden Dennis and junior Ricky Ahumaraeze. Dennis also scored on a 95-yard kickoff return touchdown.
Of those touchdowns, six came from outside of the Bruins' red zone. Since then, Vanatta said the new defense has improved on reducing big plays.
"I'm not going to say we've been perfect at it," he said. "But, we've gotten better."
The main thing the coach wants the team to do is to make sure it enjoys this week, especially the seniors.
"One of the hardest things they (the seniors) are ever gonna do is play your last down of high school football," Vanatta said. "So I told them to enjoy the week and create memories. And if we go out and do the right thing, you never know. Maybe we'll get another week."