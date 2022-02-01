Before the Rock Bridge wrestling team competed in its final home dual of the season, it honored its seniors.
Anna Stephens made her way to the center of the mat, followed by Owen Twaddle, Alishah Choudhry and Shenice Watkins, each flanked by members of their families.
Then, the Bruins wrestled, and four varsity wrestlers picked up wins in a 45-60 loss to Jefferson City on senior night at Rock Bridge.
Freshmen Connor Marshall and Grant Anderson as well as junior Carter McCallister and Twaddle won their matches.
After the dual, the Bruins’ four seniors reflected on their years in the program.
Twaddle offered a smile when describing the games of free-for-all dodgeball the team often plays to warm up before practices. He said he’ll always cherish the memory of competing in the state wrestling tournament as a sophomore at Mizzou Arena in front of his family.
Choudhry, who competed in Jujutsu and MMA competitions before she started wrestling her sophomore year, said she’ll remember the large tournaments she competed in.
“It’s been awesome being empowered through the sport and getting to meet other girl wrestlers from Missouri and other states,” Choudhry said.
While she was at Rock Bridge to support the boys wrestling team and her teammates Tuesday night, Choudhry won’t compete at the Class 1 District Tournament this weekend due to COVID-19 protocols.
Stephens’ status for the district tournament is also up in the air after she sprained her AC joint in practice Monday. She hopes to compete come the weekend should the sprain heal quickly enough.
“(Stephens) had a good career at Rock Bridge,” coach Robin Watkins said. “A two-time state medalist, three-time state qualifier and now she’s going off to college. The only thing left is state finals.”
Despite Stephens’ and Choudhry’s status for the weekend, Watkins said that he is excited for all the girls competing in the district tournament.
“All these girls got tremendous records and will be high seeds going into districts,” Watkins said. “Honestly, I’m looking at all of my girls going to state.”
Tuesday night marked the Bruins’ first home dual since they hosted Hickman and Battle in a tri-dual Jan. 4.
The Bruins last wrestled in the Central Missouri Activities Conference Championship on Saturday. There, the boys wrestling team finished in 6th place with 93.5 cumulative points, while the girls team came in 5th place with 75.5 points. A total of 11 Bruins competed in the tournament.
As the rain poured and wind whipped outside — the precursor to what is forecasted as a significant winter storm — the Rock Bridge wrestlers enjoyed a short reprieve from the cold outdoors in their final home dual of the season.
In the next two weeks, both the boys and girls wrestling programs compete in their biggest meets of the season to date.
“This is what the whole season is about,” Watkins said. “District and State. It’s what I preach.”