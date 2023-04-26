Rock Bridge’s Carter McCallister, right, grapples with Lebanon’s (copy) (copy)

Rock Bridge’s Carter McCallister, right, grapples with Lebanon’s Avery Starnes during a 150-pound first-round bout in the MSHSAA Class 4 Championships on Feb. 25 at Mizzou Arena. McCallister went on to earn first place in his weight class, capping an unbeaten season.

 morgan williams/Missourian

Missouri wrestling commit and Rock Bridge senior Carter McCallister was named the winner of the 2023 Dave Schultz Excellence Award for the state of Missouri following his achievements during the 2022-23 season.

Former Mizzou star and Hickman alum J’den Cox was the last Columbia product to receive the award, which he won in 2013.

