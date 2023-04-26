Rock Bridge’s Carter McCallister, right, grapples with Lebanon’s (copy) (copy)

Rock Bridge’s Carter McCallister, right, grapples with Lebanon’s Avery Starnes during a 150-pound first-round bout Feb. 25 in the MSHSAA Class 4 Championships at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. McCallister went on to earn first place in his weight class, capping an unbeaten season. On Wednesday, he was named the winner of the 2023 Dave Schultz Excellence Award for the state of Missouri.

 morgan williams/Missourian

Missouri wrestling commit and Rock Bridge athlete Carter McCallister was named the winner of the 2023 Dave Schultz Excellence Award for the state of Missouri on Wednesday following his achievements during the 2022-23 season. Former Mizzou star and Hickman alumni J'den Cox was the last Columbia product to receive the award, which he won in 2013.

The annual award recognizes one senior wrestler from each state. According to the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, recipients are chosen based equally on "outstanding wrestling success, scholastic achievement and citizenship or community service."

