Missouri wrestling commit and Rock Bridge athlete Carter McCallister was named the winner of the 2023 Dave Schultz Excellence Award for the state of Missouri on Wednesday following his achievements during the 2022-23 season. Former Mizzou star and Hickman alumni J'den Cox was the last Columbia product to receive the award, which he won in 2013.
The annual award recognizes one senior wrestler from each state. According to the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, recipients are chosen based equally on "outstanding wrestling success, scholastic achievement and citizenship or community service."
The national winner will be announced May 3, per a news release.
McCallister closed out his senior year at Rock Bridge with a 49-0 record and a state title in the Class 4 150-pound weight class., which was the third state championship of McCallister's career. His first title came in his sophomore year at 126 pounds, followed by another title at 138 pounds during his junior campaign. McCallister placed second in the state during his freshman season at 113 pounds, combining for a high school record of 162-3 over four seasons.
McCallister weight class at Missouri is yet to be determined, but with seniors Jarrett Jacques and Allan Hart graduating, both the 141 and 157-pound roster positions are up for grabs. It is worth monitoring where MU coach Brian Smith will slot the incoming freshman for the 2023-24 campaign.
Reporter and writer for the Columbia Missourian, contact me at aryerson@mail.missouri.edu