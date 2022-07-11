Rock Bridge standout Siena Minor finished Day 1 with a 2-under 69 to take a two stroke lead in the Missouri Amateur Championship on Monday at Norwood Hills Country Club in Jennings.
Minor, who finished third in the MSHSAA Class 4 Girls Golf Championship in Oct, was the only golfer in the four divisions to finish under par on the day. Rock Bridge teammate Tierney Baumstark finished the day 4-over 75 and tied for ninth.
Christine Tran of Columbia competed in the Mid-Amateur Open Division. She finished the day 31-over 102 and finished the day in seventh.
Day 2 of the competition will begin at 7:30 a.m Tuesday. Tran will tee off at 7:40 a.m., Baumstark goes at 10:30 a.m. and Minor starts at 11:00 a.m.