Rock Bridge standout Siena Minor finished Day 2 at even par and tied for first in the Missouri Golf Association Women’s Amateur Championship on Tuesday at Norwood Hills Country Club in Jennings.
Minor, who had a two-stroke lead heading into the day, is tied with Missouri State's Faith Belmear, who shot a tournament-best 3-under 68 on the day, at 2-under 140. Minor's teammate Tierney Baumstark finished the day at 8-over 79 and tied for 19th.
Christine Tran of Columbia competed in the Mid-Amateur Open Division. She shot a 19-over 90 for the day, moving her up to fourth.
Day 3 of the competition begins at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Tran tees off at 7:48 a.m., Baumstark goes at 10 a.m. and Minor starts at 11 a.m.