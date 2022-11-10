First-year Rock Bridge coach Matt Perkins won Coach of the Year and Battle running back Rickie Dunn won Offensive Player of the Year in the Central Missouri Activities Conference’s season awards, which were announced Thursday.
Helias totaled the most all-conference selections with 15. Conference champion Rock Bridge followed close behind with 12. Rock Bridge kicker Joey Scardina won Special Teams Player of the Year, and Helias’ Logan Montoya took home Defensive Player of the Year honors.
The all-conference selections for Columbia’s CMAC participants are as follows:
First-team All-Conference Offense
Rock Bridge: WR Drevyn Seamon, OL Will Benson, P Daniel Hull and K Joey Scardina. Seamon was also elected to the first team as a kick returner.
Battle: RB Rickie Dunn, WR Daqual Wright, OL Taren Hedrick
First Team All-Conference Defense
Rock Bridge: DL Aiden Dubbert, LB Spencer Irvin, DB Cullen Snow
Battle: LB Alijah Jackman
Second Team All-Conference Offense
Rock Bridge: WR Stephen Gibson, WR Mark Hajicek, OL Kosh Oduwole
Battle: QB Justin Goolsby
Second Team All-Conference Defense
Rock Bridge: DL Joel Kisabo, LB Grayson Cutchlow
Battle: DL Chris Brown, DL Mekial Poynter
Hickman: LB Elijah Morton, DB Rodney McNeil