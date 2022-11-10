First-year Rock Bridge coach Matt Perkins won Coach of the Year and Battle running back Rickie Dunn won Offensive Player of the Year in the Central Missouri Activities Conference’s season awards, which were announced Thursday.

Helias totaled the most all-conference selections with 15. Conference champion Rock Bridge followed close behind with 12. Rock Bridge kicker Joey Scardina won Special Teams Player of the Year, and Helias’ Logan Montoya took home Defensive Player of the Year honors.

