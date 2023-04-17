Rock Bridge boys golf senior Devin Reichard fired a 4-over 74 to finish second at the Helias Invitational on Monday at Oak Hills Golf Center in Jefferson City.
Reichard led the Bruins to a 65-over 345. Gaines Rooney (89), JP Swindle (90) and Parker Quinn (92) were Rock Bridge’s other scorers.
Hickman edged Rock Bridge, shooting 342. Blake Sykes paced the Kewpies with a 76. Carter Holliday (82), Oliver Jacober (92) and Kyan Larson (92) also scored for Hickman.
Tolton shot 353, and Andrew Fallis led the Trailblazers with a score of 80. Garrett McIntosh (87), Cayden Roark (91) and Jackson Smith (95) rounded out Tolton’s scorers.
Helias and Rockhurst both shot 308 to tie for the team title.
Rock Bridge and Hickman return to the course Wednesday for a quadrangular with Battle and Jefferson City at The Club at Old Hawthorne.
Tolton next tees it up Friday in the Columbia Quadrangular against Rock Bridge, Hickman and Battle at Columbia Country Club.
Spartans finish eighth at invite
Battle boys golf shot 62-over 350 to finish eighth in a 15-team field at the Jackson Invitational at Kimbeland Country Club in Jackson.
Graham Hoffman led the Spartans with a score of 8-over 80. He finished eighth individually.
The host, Jackson, won the team title, shooting 311.
Battle returns to the course Wednesday for a quadrangular with Rock Bridge, Hickman and Jefferson City at The Club at Old Hawthorne
Trailblazers cruise past Boonville at Cosmo Park
Tolton boys tennis defeated Boonville 9-0 at Cosmo Park in Columbia.
The Trailblazers return to the court to face Camdenton at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Camdenton.
Tolton picks up home win
Tolton girls soccer beat Bishop DuBourg 3-0 at home.
The win pushed the Trailblazers above the .500 mark at 4-3.
Tolton next hosts Cardinal Ritter at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Bruins tie Quincy on the road
Rock Bridge girls soccer’s road match against Quincy (Illinois) ended in a 3-3 tie. The game did not go to overtime.
The Bruins next travel to take on Kickapoo at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Springfield.