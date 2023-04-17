Rock Bridge boys golf senior Devin Reichard fired a 4-over 74 to finish second at the Helias Invitational on Monday at Oak Hills Golf Center in Jefferson City.

Reichard led the Bruins to a 65-over 345. Gaines Rooney (89), JP Swindle (90) and Parker Quinn (92) were Rock Bridge’s other scorers.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at kvincent@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you