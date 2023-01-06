Socorro Rodriguez won the 140-pound bracket and Rock Bridge girls wrestling finished sixth out of 13 schools in the Capital City Tournament on Friday in Jefferson City.
Rodriguez went 5-0, pinning her first four opponents in 32 seconds, 22 seconds, 18 seconds and 27 seconds. She pinned her opponent in 2:36 to win her weight bracket.
Rodriguez accounted for 15 of Rock Bridge's 24 team points.
Annie DeTar (125 pounds) placed third and contributed seven points, and Leela Ravipudi (130) placed sixth and added two points.
The Bruins next compete in the St. Charles West Tournament next Friday in St. Charles.
Rock Bridge boys basketball dispatches Confluence Prep
Rock Bridge boys basketball cruised to a 92-27 win over Confluence Prep at Rock Bridge.
The Bruins led 30-4 at the end of the first quarter and 55-9 at half.
Rock Bridge (7-2) travels to play KC East next Friday in Kansas City.
Tolton boys basketball tops Lutheran St. Charles
Tolton boys basketball beat Lutheran St. Charles 76-47 at Tolton.
James Lee paced the Trailblazers with 22 points, and Evens Appolon added 18.
Tolton (6-4) next hosts Macon on Tuesday.