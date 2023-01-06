Socorro Rodriguez won the 140-pound bracket and Rock Bridge girls wrestling finished sixth out of 13 schools in the Capital City Tournament on Friday in Jefferson City.

Rodriguez went 5-0, pinning her first four opponents in 32 seconds, 22 seconds, 18 seconds and 27 seconds. She pinned her opponent in 2:36 to win her weight bracket.

