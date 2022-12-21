Senior Ella Swindle, left, sets the ball (copy)

Rock Bridge senior Ella Swindle, left, sets the ball in the MSHSAA Class 5 District 5 final against Blue Springs on Oct. 24 in Columbia. Swindle was selected to play in the Under Armor Next All-America Volleyball Game on Jan. 2 in Orlando, Florida.

 Amy Schaffer/Missourian

Rock Bridge volleyball setter Ella Swindle was selected among a group of 28 high school seniors to compete in the 2023 Under Armor Next All-America Volleyball Game on Jan. 2 in Orlando, Florida.

Within the 28 players, she was named as one of four team captains for the exhibition.

  • Assistant sports editor for Spring 2021. Reach me at mcandrewcalum@gmail.com, on Twitter @C_McAndrew95, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

