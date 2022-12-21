Rock Bridge volleyball setter Ella Swindle was selected among a group of 28 high school seniors to compete in the 2023 Under Armor Next All-America Volleyball Game on Jan. 2 in Orlando, Florida.
Within the 28 players, she was named as one of four team captains for the exhibition.
Swindle was the Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year in 2021. The Bruins standout is committed to play for Texas after she graduates. The Longhorns won the NCAA women’s volleyball national championship Dec. 17.
The All-America game will air at 5 p.m. Jan. 2 on ESPNU. Swindle will compete for Team Speed against Team Phantom.
According to a news release, 22 of the 28 players competing in the event are committed to teams that earned a berth to the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
With Swindle at the helm, Rock Bridge finished this past season 26-6. The Bruins fell in five sets to Kickapoo in the Class 5 quarterfinals Oct. 29 in Springfield.