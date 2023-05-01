Two early goals allowed Rock Bridge girls soccer to secure a 2-0 victory against Central Missouri Activities Conference rival Smith-Cotton on Monday for its third consecutive win.
Bruins midfielder Madison Hendershott wasted no time, scoring the first goal of the game in the second minute. Only a few minutes later, off a corner kick, she scored on a header to extend the lead to 2-0.
“Madison was rock solid up top with her two goals,” Rock Bridge coach Nicky Baird said.
It looked like a one-sided match from the start, with Rock Bridge putting the pressure on both offensively and defensively. The first half featured a dominant offense and defense from the Bruins, who allowed few opportunities to the Tigers.
Smith-Cotton (12-5-1, 3-2 CMAC) made an adjustment in the second half, getting more physical with Rock Bridge and putting more pressure on offensively. Despite this effort from the Tigers, the Bruins (8-6-1, 4-1) maintained the shutout.
“I think the midfielders’ work rates and the defense, how they adjusted in the back line and kind of getting involved on the outside, that kind of contributed to it,” Baird said. “But us just staying physical with them and continuing to play the entire time I think was fantastic.”
Lily Patterson was active for Rock Bridge on defense, blocking scoring attempts and stopping Smith-Cotton from getting good looks.
Rock Bridge’s chemistry was noticeable in the win, and it looks to maintain that chemistry and keep its success going.
“I think it’s remaining consistent,” Baird said. “It’s trying to keep spirits high in whatever way we can as a coaching staff. And for the girls a lot of it is just building those relationships and showing support to each other, and we continually have that support on and off the field.”
Rock Bridge next faces crosstown rival Hickman at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hickman.