Rock Bridge’s Jordan Sirois, left, and Smith-Cotton’s Zoey Hieronymus run towards the ball

Rock Bridge’s Jordan Sirois, left, and Smith-Cotton’s Zoey Hieronymus fight for the ball Monday at Rock Bridge High School. The Bruins won 2-0.

 Maya Morris/Missourian

Two early goals allowed Rock Bridge girls soccer to secure a 2-0 victory against Central Missouri Activities Conference rival Smith-Cotton on Monday for its third consecutive win.

Bruins midfielder Madison Hendershott wasted no time, scoring the first goal of the game in the second minute. Only a few minutes later, off a corner kick, she scored on a header to extend the lead to 2-0.