Rock Bridge, Battle and Hickman girls wrestling competed Friday in the second and final day of the Wonder Woman Tournament in Columbia. With 13 points, the Bruins placed 76th out of 84 schools. The Spartans tied for 79th with 10 points and the Kewpies finished 81st with seven points.

Socorro Rodriguez, Rock Bridge's only wrestler, continued her success from Day 1. Rodriguez pinned Odessa's Brooklyn Kleoppel in 16 seconds in the first round of the 140-pound championship bracket. Rodriguez then pinned Marshfield's Camryn Elliott in 3:07 in the second round before being pinned by Park Hill's Eve Herlyn in the third round.

