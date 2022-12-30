Rock Bridge, Battle and Hickman girls wrestling competed Friday in the second and final day of the Wonder Woman Tournament in Columbia. With 13 points, the Bruins placed 76th out of 84 schools. The Spartans tied for 79th with 10 points and the Kewpies finished 81st with seven points.
Socorro Rodriguez, Rock Bridge's only wrestler, continued her success from Day 1. Rodriguez pinned Odessa's Brooklyn Kleoppel in 16 seconds in the first round of the 140-pound championship bracket. Rodriguez then pinned Marshfield's Camryn Elliott in 3:07 in the second round before being pinned by Park Hill's Eve Herlyn in the third round.
Rodriguez won two more matches in the consolation bracket — one by fall and one by major decision (11-2) — before Willard's Ashlan Thompson pinned her in the sixth round.
Natalie Shea and Synaya Lewis accounted for Battle's points, with Shea earning six and Lewis four.
Shea advanced through the first round of the 105-pound championship bracket with a bye before Timberland's Kate Cooper pinned her in 59 seconds in the second round. Shea won two matches in the consolation bracket before falling in the fourth round.
Lewis earned a bye in the first round of the 235-pound championship bracket and lost by decision (6-4) to Raymore-Peculiar's Anna Fahrni in the second round. Lewis advanced through the consolation bracket with a bye and a pin against Seckman's Madison Clover before losing by fall in the fourth round.
Riley Hofeditz earned four points for Hickman. She lost in the first round of the 105-pound championship bracket but moved through the consolation bracket with a bye in the first round and a pin in 5:19 against Lafayette (St. Joseph) wrestler Brooklynn Stevens in the second round.
Aryanna Popp accounted for the Kewpies' three other points, pinning Farmington's Kaylin Bloom in 1:19 in the first round of the 110-pound consolation bracket.
Kewpies girls basketball wins Jefferson Bank Classic
Hickman girls basketball beat Jefferson City 41-30 in the Jefferson Bank Classic finals in Jefferson City.
The Kewpies led 22-12 at half.
Sy'Rae Stemmons had 13 points and earned All-Tournament Honors along with Ashtyn Klusmeyer. Jayla Griffith won Tournament MVP.
Hickman (10-1) next hosts Capital City on Tuesday.
Hickman boys hoops drops tournament final against Lafayette
Hickman boys basketball fell to Lafayette 48-38 in the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic Holiday Tournament final in St. Louis.
The Kewpies (10-3) host Ozark on Jan. 7.
Rock Bridge girls basketball finishes third in tournament
Rock Bridge girls basketball took down West Plains 55-49 in the Pink & White Lady Basketball Classic Pink Division third-place game in Springfield.
The Bruins (8-4) host Capital City on Jan. 12.
Trailblazers girls basketball routs O'Fallon Christian
Tolton girls basketball cruised past O'Fallon Christian, beating the Eagles 46-13 in O'Fallon.
The Trailblazers next face Richland on Tuesday in Richland.