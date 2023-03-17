 Skip to main content
Second-half momentum shift propels Bruins to state championship game

SPRINGFIELD — A complete turnaround in the second half gave Rock Bridge girls basketball the edge it needed to secure its spot in the MSHSAA Class 6 championship game.

Down three at the start of the second half, a 10-0 run by the Bruins helped push them to a 50-33 win over Eureka in the semifinals Friday at Great Southern Bank Arena.

Rock Bridge guard Tylor McCallister (5) drives to the basket while being defended by Eureka guard Bailey Boulay (21)

Rock Bridge guard Tylor McCallister (5) drives to the basket while being defended by Eureka guard Bailey Boulay (21) during the MSHSAA Class 6 semifinals Friday at Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield.
From left to right: Rock Bridge's Addison Hopkins (10), Lexi Butts (20), Mari Miller (31) and Kate Volmert (4) cheer

From left to right: Rock Bridge's Addison Hopkins (10), Lexi Butts (20), Mari Miller (31) and Kate Volmert (4) cheer during the Bruins' MSHSAA Class 6 semifinal game against Eureka on Friday at Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield. Rock Bridge beat Eureka 50-33 to reach the state final, where it will face Incarnate Word Academy.
Rock Bridge guard Bella Corrado (11) defends Eureka guard Bailey Boulay (21)

Rock Bridge guard Bella Corrado (11) defends Eureka guard Bailey Boulay (21) during the MSHSAA Class 6 semifinals Friday at Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield. Corrado scored 12 points.
From left to right: Eureka forward Jenna Cubbage (12), Rock Bridge forward Mari Miller (31) and Eureka guard Maison Smith (14) reach for a rebound

From left to right: Eureka forward Jenna Cubbage (12), Rock Bridge forward Mari Miller (31) and Eureka guard Maison Smith (14) reach for a rebound during the MSHSAA Class 6 semifinals Friday at Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield. Rock Bridge will play Incarnate Word Academy at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Class 6 championship game. 
Rock Bridge assistant coach David Smith hugs his daughter, Charlie Smith

Rock Bridge assistant coach David Smith hugs his daughter, Charlie Smith, following Rock Bridge's win in the MSHSAA Class 6 semifinals Friday at Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield. Charlie Smith is a junior guard on the team.
  • Photojournalist and Photo Editor. Reach me at sekndb@umsystem.edu

