Tierney and Emma Baumstark are more than sisters — they’re best friends.
“From the very beginning when Emma was born, I think Tierney had really anticipated a friend coming,” said Michelle Baumstark, Tierney and Emma’s mother. “The first time (Tierney) met (Emma) in the hospital, there was a moment of disappointment, and the first thing she said was, ‘She can’t talk.’”
Despite that initial setback in their relationship, Tierney and Emma, who are playing together for the Rock Bridge girls golf team this season, have grown to have a bond stronger than most sisters.
“They have a very good relationship,” Michelle said. “I can’t really think of a time where they haven’t gotten along. I don’t know that you can always say that about your siblings.”
While the Baumstark sisters are close, they would admit that they are different from one another.
“(Emma) is a lot more quiet than I am. I’m a pretty serious person, and she’s not serious at all,” Tierney said while laughing. “(Emma’s) definitely my comic relief.”
However, the Baumstark sisters and their parents believe that Tierney and Emma’s differences might be the reason for their strong bond.
“They’re very, very close, and they’re very, very different from each other,” their father, Frank Baumstark, said. “But they kind of work off each other and feed off of each other that way. I think that’s what makes them special and their relationship really strong.”
The sisters also have different opinions on golf.
Tierney loves golf. According to her father, she’s played since she was 2 years old. In August, Tierney committed to Missouri State to play collegiate golf.
Emma also played golf when she was younger, but she decided to quit in 2019 because she felt alone competing by herself.
Despite stepping away from playing, Emma continued to support her older sister. She joined her family on trips across the Midwest this past summer as Tierney competed in 16 tournaments while going through the college recruiting process.
While on the road, Tierney and Emma had even more time to spend with one another, and Tierney began lobbying Emma — now a freshman — to join her on the Rock Bridge golf team for the elder Baumstark’s senior season.
“We had like multiple conversations about (Emma playing golf),” Tierney said. “I was like, ‘Emma, please just come play golf. You don’t have to do it ever again — just for this one year.’”
“I was definitely reluctant about it, because I didn’t know what to expect,” Emma said.
After much deliberation, Emma caved and joined Rock Bridge for the 2022 season.
Despite not having touched a golf club in three years, Emma has seamlessly fit into the Bruins’ team this season on and off the course.
“As our 2-spot golfer, (Emma) has really bloomed and grown as the season has gone on. She has a really good stroke,” Rock Bridge coach Travis Gabel said. “But then when we’re not playing, she brings the lighthearted kind of joking side that kind of keeps everybody loose. She has really embraced that role as the season has gone on.”
Like many other parts of her life, Emma has found her success in golf from not taking her performance too seriously.
“I just get up there and whack the the ball,” Emma said. “Sometimes I make it to the hole in 3, and sometimes I make it in 9. Then I do that 17 more times.”
As Emma whacks the ball around the course, her carefree personality shines through in her one-liners.
“Whenever I miss a putt by a lot, I say, ‘Oh, goodness!’ And even on the range, like if I hit a bad ball, I say, ‘Oh, no!’” Emma said. “I don’t really know why, but it just happens.”
Beyond being the team comedian, Emma has also helped the Bruins by shooting plenty of low scores this season. In her last competitive round, Emma shot a nine-hole season-low 42 at Lake of the Woods Golf Course. Tierney credits her sister’s season-low round to telling Emma before the match that she wouldn’t get to have any cupcakes that Rock Bridge had bought for its senior night celebration.
While Emma’s addition has been a boost for the Bruins, Tierney is the Bruins’ star.
Tierney’s 18-hole scoring average is 74 this season, and she has multiple rounds in the 60s. She has been at or near the top of the leaderboard in every tournament, with seven wins and four more runner-up finishes to date.
In the same way that Emma’s carefree personality has given her success on the course, Tierney’s serious personality has driven her own success.
“She’s just an incredibly hard worker. She doesn’t take time off. Every weekend, she’s working at her skill and continuing to improve. She’s a competitor at heart, so if she doesn’t hit a ball well, she wants to figure out why she didn’t hit it well and then wants to improve and do it better the next time,” Gabel said. “It’s just her overall grit and hard work. She’s always planning ahead for future contests — she’s always thinking ahead and thinking about how she can attack the next course.
“She takes the game really seriously, and she’s very focused. And that’s led to a ton of success.”
Before the season, the always forward-thinking Tierney set a personal goal to finish in the top five at the state tournament and to compete for an individual state championship.
“I think that (winning the state championship) would be a huge confidence boost, and I would just be really really proud of myself and really happy,” Tierney said. “If I won, it would just be a great way to end my career at Rock Bridge and go into my next chapter at Missouri State.”
Her quest for a state title begins Thursday with the Class 4 District 2 tournament at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent.
While Tierney’s career at Rock Bridge winds down, it’s not lost on the Baumstark family what this season has meant for Tierney and Emma.
“Their relationship is a lot stronger I think as a result of having a common interest in golf and going through (this year) together,” Frank said. “I think that it’s incredible to have them both working together and helping each other out.”
“When you think about the amount of time that we’ve spent on a golf course as a family, and then to see them doing that together on a team ... you know, it’s pretty special,” Michelle said.
Many of the Rock Bridge team members have asked Emma if she will return to the team next year despite her sister moving on at the end of the season, but the younger Baumstark just wants to enjoy her last season with her older sister before making any decisions.
“I’m just going to live in the moment,” Emma said. “I’m definitely thinking about it, but right now, I think I’m just going to try to finish the season with Tierney for her last year. I don’t want that decision to be weighing (on) this year since it’s her last year she’s going to be here.”
“(Tierney graduating) doesn’t feel real right now. Whenever she leaves, the house is going to feel a little bit more empty,” Emma added. “I’m probably going to FaceTime her a lot.”