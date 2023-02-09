Spartans earn first program win over rival Bruins

Battle boys basketball fought until the final second to defeat Central Missouri Activities Conference rival Rock Bridge 52-49, its first victory over the storied 50-year-old program in school history.
The energy was electric from the moment both teams took the floor. With both student sections at full capacity, and a surprise appearance from Missouri men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates, the energy surrounding this year’s edition of the crosstown rivalry was on full display.
The Spartans (16-6, 3-1 CMAC), who have improved drastically under third-year coach Ben Pallardy, shined in the first quarter. Battle raced to an 18-6 lead in the first six minutes off a strong performance by Tay Patrick.
“Tay is not afraid of the moment,” Pallardy said. “When the stage is the biggest, that is when he is at his best.”
Patrick picked up five quick 3-point shots in the first quarter to give the Spartans a nine-point lead heading into the second quarter.
Momentum began to shift, however, as defense took center stage for the remaining three quarters. The tides took a dramatic turn in Rock Bridge’s (16-5, 2-2) favor when Connor Rolwing took a charge to silence the Battle student section.
Bruins coach Jim Scanlon told the Missourian at the end of their last game that he was worried about his team’s defense.
However, Rock Bridge responded by making it clear they were willing to put their bodies on the line by taking charges and boxing out in ways Battle did not.
Rock Bridge lacked a strong scoring effort Thursday night. While holding Battle to seven points, the Bruins barely cut into the deficit they previously accumulated. Rock Bridge was only able to pick up eight points in the quarter, with four points each from Andrew May and Kanyon Hummel.
The Bruins would slowly chip away at Battle’s lead for the rest of the contest. Brady Davidson earned five points in the third quarter, while sophomore Dylan Davis put up the final three of the quarter.
Vernell Holt Jr. kept the Spartans afloat in the second half, producing 10 points. It would create a razor-thin margin for Battle to hold on to as they drawed the clock out, waiting for time to expire.
With 4.2 seconds remaining, Rock Bridge senior Brady Bowers knocked down a 3-point shot to make it a one-possession game.
Battle forward Tate McCubbin missed a free throw, giving Rock Bridge one final opportunity. After a hail mary from the other end of the court, Justin Goolsby grabbed it to secure the win for Battle.
“I got a lot of respect for (Rock Bridge),” Pallardy said. “Jim Scanlon is a hall-of-famer for a reason.”
The Bruins now prepare to face New Madrid County Central in the Hall of Fame Classic at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Tolton.
Fans began to flood the floor, marking the weight of the moment. However, the message in the Spartans’ locker room is clear: ‘The battle is not over yet.’
Battle will next head on the road to face Fatima at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“We have big games ahead of us,” Pallardy said. “To beat really good teams, you have to execute.”