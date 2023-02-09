 Skip to main content
Spartans earn first program win over rival Bruins

Battle boys basketball fought until the final second to defeat Central Missouri Activities Conference rival Rock Bridge 52-49, its first victory over the storied 50-year-old program in school history.

  • Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach them at christiandutcher@mail.missouri.edu.

