Before this season began, Rock Bridge head coach Matt Perkins described Drevyn Seamon as a “human highlight reel.”
Seamon already has a lengthy reel of impressive plays thus far in the season.
Through three games, the sophomore do-it-all running back and receiver has lived up to his nickname, racking up yards and leaving defenders in the dust on his way to the end zone.
Seamon is averaging well over 100 yards per game from scrimmage and has found the end zone seven times.
Fresh off of a four-TD performance in last week’s 49-27 home win over Jefferson City, Seamon will look to continue his scintillating play against visiting Capital City.
Rock Bridge (2-1, 2-0 Central Missouri Activities Conference) hosts undefeated Capital City (3-0, 2-0) that’s enjoying its first winning streak in school history and its winningest season ever since beginning competition in 2020.
The Cavaliers defeated a struggling Hickman team 35-26 at home last week behind senior RB Hurley Jacob’s three-TD performance.
The Cavalier offense has been the strength of their team this season, averaging 33.3 points. Their defense hasn’t been quite as stout, allowing 24 points a game and 414 yards to the Kewpies last week.
Friday’s game is the third matchup between the Bruins and the Cavaliers. In the previous two meetings, Rock Bridge had dominating wins, 43-14 last season and 76-49 the year prior.
Rock Bridge’s quarterback Sam Kaiser, who was a back-up for Nathan Dent last season, got his sole start of the season against the Cavaliers, in which he rushed for two scores and threw for another.
However, Friday’s matchup features very different teams as compared to years prior.
Rock Bridge has a much different offensive game plan thanks to first-year coach Perkins. And of course, Drevyn Seamon.
Capital City is in its second year with coach Joseph Collier and the Cavaliers have seemingly turned a corner, growing more accustomed to Collier’s triple-option offense.
Coach Perkins said details have been the focus this week in practice to stop the Cavalier attack.
“They’ve got a really good scheme and coach Collier (has done) a really good job getting them to buy into the system,” Perkins said. “We’ve got to be really good with our (defensive) assignments.”
When the Bruins step under the lights at Rock Bridge Field again on Friday, expect number one to see a lot of the ball.
With Seamon’s robust production, it’s expected for teams to begin keying in on him. However, coach Perkins feels he has other players on offense to step up should Seamon be slowed down.
“Pretty much everything we’ve done with (Seamon) has just been in the flow of our offense. Ideally, he’ll keep similar production but if not we’ve got other guys that are going to step up and be ready to roll.”