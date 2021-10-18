Tolton girls golf is in second place behind Springfield after the first round of the MSHSAA Class 3 Girls Golf State Championship at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield.
The Trailblazers scored a 64-over-par 352, 45 shots behind leaders Springfield (307).
Tolton’s Audrey Rischer, who shot a 1-under-par 71, finished the day second individually behind the Fightin’ Irish’s Reagan Zibilski, who signed for a 66.
Kate Ryan posted the Trailblazers' second lowest score of the day with an 82, which was good enough for a top-10 spot in a tie for ninth.
Tolton's scoring was completed by Savanna Hazelrigg signed for 93 and is tied for 26th, and Katelyn Ankenman who shot 106 and is tied for 68th.
The Trailblazers are back in action at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday for the final round of the Class 3 state tournament at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield.
Rock Bridge girls golf finish first day of Class 4 State Championship in fourth place
Rock Bridge girls golf is in fourth place after the first round of the MSHSAA Class 4 Girls Golf State Championship at Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield.
As a team, the Bruins posted a 45-over-par 333, 25 shots behind leaders Liberty North at 308.
The Eagles’ Bailey Burkett carded a 2-under-par 70 and finished the first day at the top of the individual leaderboard.
Rock Bridge is led by Siena Minor, who is five strokes back of the individual lead and in a tie for fourth after a 75 in Round 1.
Tierney Baumstark is five shots further back of her teammate after an opening-round 80, which is good for a tie for 13th.
The Bruins' scoring is rounded out by Josie Arms, who opened with an 84 and sits tied for 25th, and Maddie Diel, who posted 94 and is 61st.
The Bruins return to play at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday for the final round of the Class 4 state tournament at Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield.
Trailblazers swept by Southern Boone
Tolton volleyball travelled to Southern Boone, whereit was swept 3-0 it for its sixth loss in seven games.
“We were a little rusty,” Tolton coach Chris Viers said. “It’s a Monday.”
Tolton lost the sets 25-14, 25-22, 25-21.
The Trailblazers’ next matchup will be in the Class 2 District 7 Tournament. They will play Tipton in this first round Friday.
Battle boys soccer struggles against Smith-Cotton
Battle travelled to Sedalia to face Smith-Cotton. The Spartans were unable to get much going on offense in the 4-1 loss, with senior Ishmael Senga being the Spartans' lone goal scorer.
Battle has been struggling to build momentum as of late, going 2-3 so far through October.
The Spartans' next match will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday as they host Missouri Military Academy.