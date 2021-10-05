The Battle Partner Invitational was not your traditional high school girls golf event. Hosted by Battle at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Columbia, the match featured three event formats: a scramble, shamble and best ball.
Tolton had the best overall score with a 227. The Trailblazers’ path to victory was led by best ball event winners Audrey Rischer and Kate Ryan.
While Tolton had the best team score, Rock Bridge’s golfers won two of the three events—the scramble and the shamble.
Best ball
In this format, each golferin a team plays their own ball, and the lowest individual score on each hole is recorded.
Tolton’s Rischer and Ryan posted a 4-under 67 to lead the pack in this event.
Rock Bridge golfers Bella Corrado and Mara Hanson were originally scheduled to play the scramble, but one of the Bruins players was absent, so they switched events.
Corrado and Hanson got it home in108 after having to adapt to a more individual-oriented event.
“That was impressive to me just because it’s hard at the last minute to adjust,” Bruins coach Stuart Smith said.
Scramble
The scramble is a chance for golfers to go low. After all team members take their tee shots, they pick the best option and then repeat the process all the way up the hole.
Rock Bridge’s Siena Minor and Josie Arms won the event, signing for 63in a round that included an eagle at the par-5 ninth hole.
The Bruins’ scramble-winning duo decided to use Minor’s drive on the ninth hole, the second shot left Arms indecisive on what shot to use.
Rock Bridge’s Mackenzie Rogers was paired with Battle’s Avery Hanner, the pair finished eighth and shot a 94. Rogers and Hanner scored a 39 on the front nine and 55 on the back nine.
“Thirty nine is definitely like the best that I’ve ever done out here,” Rogers said. “I feel like we both like contributed well to the team.”
Shamble
The shamble is similar to the scramble, with the only difference being that the tee shot is the only time the best option is selected. After that, each golfer completes the hole from that spot, and the best score is recorded.
Rock Bridge also won the shamble event. Winning pair Maddie Diel and Tierney Baumstark posted a 3-over-par 74, seven shots below the second place duo.