After falling behind in the first inning, No. 3 Tolton came back to beat No. 2 Macon 15-5 in the Class 3 District 4 semifinals Thursdday in Centralia.

The Tigerettes’ Evyn Howell got to Trailblazers’ pitcher Kate Guinn early, hitting a two-run blast in the first inning.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, fall 2022 Studying Broadcast Journalism Reach me at jrh8pc@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you