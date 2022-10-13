After falling behind in the first inning, No. 3 Tolton came back to beat No. 2 Macon 15-5 in the Class 3 District 4 semifinals Thursdday in Centralia.
The Tigerettes’ Evyn Howell got to Trailblazers’ pitcher Kate Guinn early, hitting a two-run blast in the first inning.
After Tolton was held scoreless in the first three innings, the Trailblazers offense finally broke through with a four-run fourth. After Kenadie May grounded out and Margot Mills singled to tie the game, Montana Strobel gave Tolton its first lead with an RBI single.
Tolton kept its foot on the gas in the fifth inning, scoring another four runs in the fifth inning to make it 8-2.
After Macon got a run back in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Trailblazers managed to put the game away with a seven-run sixth inning.
Madison Uptegrove hit a solo shot to open the inning. Nina Luecke hit a two-run single to make it 12-3.
That was just the beginning, as Montana Strobel and Eva Viox both hit singles to make it 15-3.
After letting up two runs in the first inning, Guinn allowed three runs and four hits in the next five innings. On her 127th pitch of the game, Guinn recorded her 11th strikeout to run rule the Tigerettes in the sixth inning.
No. 5 Centralia (16-13), the hosts of the tournament, stunned No. 1 Hallsville (22-4) in the other semifinal, winning 4-1.
The Trailblazers will face the Panthers in the district championship at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Rock Bridge defeats Grain Valley
In the Class 5 District 6 semifinals last year, Grain Valley ended Rock Bridge softball’s season. The Bruins got revenge in Blue Springs, beating the fourth-seeded Eagles 8-1 to advance to the district championship game.
After falling behind 1-0, the Bruins’ bats woke up with a five-run third inning to make it 5-1.
Senior Kayla Mooney led the Bruins offense with a 3-3, 4 RBI performance including a home run. Freshman Ava Bush brought in two runs on two hits.
Senior Anna Christ got the win in the circle, going five innings only allowing one run.
The Bruins snapped the Eagles eight game win streak. Grain Valley ends its season 24-8.
No. 2 Blue Springs South defeated No. 3 Blue Springs 3-2 to set up a district championship between the top two teams in the state.
The Bruins will take on the Jaguars at 4 p.m. Friday.