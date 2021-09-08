The vibes were immaculate at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club thanks to Tolton’s Audrey Rischer, who carded a high school girls golf par-72-record 12-under-par 60.
Rischer’s 59th shot of the day was hit for 110 yards, reaching the putting green and setting her up for an eagle putt on the 18th hole.
“It’s just something that you don’t think you’ll ever see again,” Rock Bridge coach Stuart Smith said. “Somebody shoots in the 50s in high school, that would be on ‘SportsCenter,’ so, like, 60 is right there.”
Rischer broke three records on the day: Her previous personal best was a 65, the Meadow Lake Acres Country Club women’s course record was a 68 and the MSHSAA record for par-72 was a 69. The MSHSAA individual records for girls golf only include state championships. The previous record of 69 happened twice, in 2006 and 2020.
“I think earlier this year Audrey told me she wanted to shoot 29 nine holes out in our Lake of the Woods (tournament), and I think she could do that,” Tolton coach Joe Bradley said.
Rischer’s two best holes of the day were the fifth and 18th, both of which she eagled.
“Both holes I hit a great drive and a really good approach shot, and both were 10- or 6-foot putts, not very long,” Rischer said. “But I just think I did really well.”
Both Rischer and Bradley felt the long-range shots were the most impressive part of her game, using what Bradley said was the “right amount of aggressive.”
Tolton won the Helias Lady Crusader Invitational with a final score of 315. The individual scores following Rischer’s 60 were Kate Ryan with a 77, Savanna Hazelrigg with an 87, Katelyn Ankeman with a 91 and Natalie Evans with a 106.
“The whole team blew me away today. Kate has the ability to shoot the 70s, but, for her first 18-hole tournament in high school, to shoot 77 today is phenomenal,” Bradley said. “And then for Savanna, Savanna has only broken 100 one time in her entire life and shot 87 today.”
Rock Bridge finished second with a 330, led by Tierney Baumstark’s 77. Siena Minor shot a 78, Maddie Diel an 86, Josie Arms an 89 and Maura Hanson a 116.
“I think overall we played a little better as a team (than Tolton), and they just had one spectacular individual today, so I think we’re gonna be competitive,” Smith said.
Rounding out the top three was Rolla, with a 357, led by Emma Hobbs’ 85.
Neither Hickman nor Battle had enough players for their scores to count.