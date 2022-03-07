Rock Bridge basketball senior Hudson Dercher and junior Brady Bowers were recently named to the MSHSAA Class 6 District 7 All-District team for their consistent performances throughout the season.
Dercher, who scored 12 points in the regular-season finale against Helias and 20 points in a the Bruins' season-ending loss to Hickman, received 48 votes— the fourth-highest total.
Bowers, who finished with 29 votes, ended the regular season with several double-digit scoring games and his consistency on both ends of the floor shone through in the district tournament.
Rock Bridge finished the season 17-11 and with threeconsecutive victories to close the season before the loss to Hickman, the all-around impact of Dercher and Bowers has been evident. Early this week, they were honored for what Rock Bridge fans have seen all season.