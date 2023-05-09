The Bruins grabbed a 3-2 win over Fatima on Tuesday in eight innings with a walk-off infield single.
Rock Bridge had a runner on first with two outs in the bottom of the eighth when senior Dane Gray popped up to the third baseman Max Stuecken. Stuecken couldn’t make the play, allowing Gray to reach on an error.
With the Bruins having runners on the corners with two outs, Mason Larkin hit a slow roller to second base for an infield hit, walking it off for Rock Bridge.
Despite the win, Rock Bridge coach Justin Towe found an area where the team has been lacking.
“(Focus), that’s kind of what we just had a nice long conversation about. I think we sometimes take it for granted that we get to play the game of baseball,” Towe said. “Our focus right now is not very good.”
Larkin’s RBI was the third to come with two outs. The first came in the fourth inning when starting pitcher Owen Wise gave himself a cushion with an RBI double to left field.
Wise threw 4⅔ innings and gave up no runs while recording five strikeouts and giving up just three hits.
The bats were quiet for Fatima and Rock Bridge for the first few innings. Rock Bridge recorded just two hits through the first four innings.
“It’s how bad do you want it,” Towe said. “How bad do you want to be different? And that’s kind of where we’re at as a team. Every one of our players has to answer that question for themselves.”
Max Buscher started on the mound for the Comets (14-14) and threw an eight-inning complete game. Buscher was dominant for the majority of the game, not letting up a lot of hard contact. Ultimately, one costly error and key two-out hitting that led to the loss.
“Later in the game when we woke up, we started taking much better approaches,” Towe said. “(We) started hitting the ball the other way, line drives, taking better swings. ... It was a different team.”
After going down by a run in the fourth inning, Fatima started off the sixth inning strong. Jacob Schulte led the inning off with a hit by pitch, followed immediately by Noah Jaegers reaching safely on a ball that went just a couple feet in front of the plate.
Brody Kleffner then hit a one-out single to load the bases for Fatima, but Rock Bridge reliever Mark Brown notched a huge strikeout to tally the second out of the inning with the bases still loaded.
Graham Boeckmann came through even bigger with a two-out single to give Fatima a 2-1 lead.
In the home half of the inning, the Bruins recorded their second two-out RBI, as Gray tied the game 2-2 with a base hit to right field.
Rock Bridge (27-5) had an opportunity to win it in the bottom of the seventh when Xander Leger rounded third on his way home on a base hit from Crew Norden.
Leger was thrown out at home by right fielder Kleffner, extending the game to one more inning.
Rock Bridge has gone into extra innings five of its past nine games.
“Are you willing to do what no one else wants to do for us to be successful?” Towe asked. “If we do that, we’re really good. If we don’t do that, you see a lot of extra inning tough games and dogfights that we’re in.”
The Bruins are looking to get back that focus they found late in the game when they host Willard at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
“We have to get back to that kind of dog mentality that we’re gonna play,” Towe said. “And we’re gonna play as hard as we can play, as opposed to right now.”