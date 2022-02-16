Rock Bridge basketball games are an event.
When the Bruins play at home, parking is hard to find, the gym is packed and most of the noise comes from the school’s loud and passionate student section.
But those who only attended varsity games missed out on watching a pair of special freshman programs, one of which averaged 58 points and another that generated 25 steals each time they took the court.
They played a combined 33 games this season and won every one. From JV tournaments and competitive league games to playing for something bigger than basketball, they were seasons that those on either team won’t soon forget.
A special bond
Ask any Rock Bridge freshman girls basketball player about their favorite memory from an 11-0 season, and it won’t take long for her to bring up “the group chat,” albeit with a little laugh.
In a season that involved bus ride games of truth or dare and “fall compilations,” the memory of a constantly active group chat may just last the longest.
“We’re all really close, so we’re willing to joke around with each other and have a lot of fun,” forward Eva Corrado said. “We’ll send TikTok’s and funny pictures. We just have a lot of fun talking with each other.”
Many of the girls first played together in elementary and middle school, where they worked with coach Justin Carter for the first time.
While the 2021-22 season was Carter’s first at the helm of Rock Bridge’s freshman program, the existing familiarity led to a natural sense of comfort throughout the team, which extended to the group chat.
“I’ve been the subject of a fair number of jokes,” Carter said. “They just like to have fun together. The inside jokes and nicknames that everyone has, it’s a fun time, and they are a fun group of girls.”
The group chat also aided camaraderie. For example, when the girls watched the varsity team play, they noted anything and everything that a freshman did to document in the group chat. Case in point: Forward Malia Chievous checking into a varsity game against Cor Jesu and converting a late-game free throw sent the chat into hysterics.
Another hit among the team was the “fall compilation.” Every time a player tripped or fell in a game, the coaches cut the film and put the clips into a fun video, sometimes in slow motion — a guaranteed laugh every time.
The chemistry that the team developed on bus rides, during practices and on their phones bled onto the court.
“It didn’t matter who was scoring or who was having success,” Carter said. “They were just excited for everyone on the roster at all times.”
The Bruins had a little hiccup in their first game against Harrisburg’s JV team, turning the ball over 21 times in a win. But once they settled into the season, it was easy to see the raw talent and indisputable chemistry.
“We got to see how amazing we were all going to play together in the season because of our close connection,” Corrado said.
That bond was tested on the road against Helias. With Rock Bridge short-handed because its two starting bigs — Corrado and Nyah Strupp — swung up to JV that night, Chievous netted 19 points, pulled down 12 rebounds and came up with nine steals in the 41-35 win.
“They just willed themselves to a victory,” Carter said. “After that night, we realized that if we were winning games against really good teams short-handed, then we had a special group on our hands.”
While unstoppable on the court, the Bruins met their match ahead of the final tournament of the season: mid-Missouri weather. A midweek winter storm system canceled the team’s final tournament of the season.
After trying to find a final game to provide closure to no avail, Feb. 8, Carter broke the news to his team.
“I personally was upset because I wanted to continue playing with my team,” Corrado said. “I also wanted us to keep going and won the championship in the Battle tournament.”
While the season didn’t end how the team hoped, both Corrado and Carter said they won’t soon forget an undefeated season that involved more lasting memories off the court than on it.
“The weather couldn’t have been timed worse for us,” Carter said. “We wanted to go out and end the season on a high note. It didn’t happen, but one of the good parts of the season ending early is that we went undefeated.”
Playing for Davis
If you show up early to any Rock Bridge boys basketball game and pay close attention, it’s hard to miss the letters “DT” and number “2” that align the back of the Bruins’ green-and-yellow shooting shirts. The initials belonged to Davis Taylor — a Columbia kid who grew up playing basketball with those on this year’s freshman team.
For years, Taylor and his teammates dreamed of donning the Rock Bridge jersey. But just before the season started, Taylor was involved in a fatal ATV crash. The news devastated the school community and hit his childhood friends exceptionally hard.
The tragedy brought an already tightknit group of high school freshmen even closer together and gave the 22-game season a distinct purpose. Not a day went by in which the boys didn’t think about Taylor.
“If we didn’t want to run a sprint or finish a practice, we just thought, ‘I think Davis would be able to pull through this and want to do this,’” Brady Davidson said. “That was the mentality we played with this year.”
Travis Gabel, who has coached the Bruins freshman boys basketball team the past four years, first worked with his latest crop of players at this past summer’s Rock Bridge basketball camp. After that came weekly individual workouts, which helped Gabel form a closer relationship with his team.
As the season began, Gabel started to host what he calls “chalk talks” in his physics classroom. The hourlong sessions focused on improving personal character and involved watching a couple of videos or reading a few articles.
“Having those conversations was fun,” Gabel said. “They’re a fun-loving group of guys. They didn’t get too nervous, and that helped with our success.”
It didn’t take Gabel long to realize he was working with yet another special group of freshmen. The Bruins consistently took care of business against both JV and freshman opponents, right from the season’s opening week. In a game against Hickman, guard Dylan Davis scored 38 points, a new freshman team record.
A season packed with gritty wins, hot-shooting performances and competitive practices ended with a memorable weekend of games in the St. Dominic JV tournament.
Take the back-and-forth semifinal against St. Charles. The Bruins entered the final frame down two points and found themselves down one without the ball and under 30 seconds to play.
Then, with 15 seconds left, Davis came up with a timely steal. Gabel drew up the ensuing play for guard Josue Muhirwa, who dumped the ball off to Davidson. The forward then swung a wraparound pass to forward Bailen Nickens, whose contested layup with four seconds left rattled in.
Ballgame.
“Our chemistry is just built up so high that we have confidence in each other,” Davidson said. “We know that we can win those types of games.”
The Bruins played in the tournament championship the next day, beating St. Dominic 54-45 in the penultimate game of a perfect season.
“This year, we kept winning those close games that maybe we lost in years past,” Gabel said. “This group figured out a way to overcome adversity and finish games well.”
With six defeats over the past four seasons, winning has been the M.O. under Gabel. But this season felt noticeably different. Every win, practice and team bonding session actually meant something bigger than basketball.
The 22 wins were for Taylor, a boy whose initials the players wore on their backs each game day but who really should have been out on the court with them.