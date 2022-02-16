Rock Bridge girls basketball started its game against Miller Career Academy with two freshman, one sophomore and just two seniors on the court.
Recently ranked by ESPN as the 24th-best girls high school basketball team in the country, the Bruins (22-1) have consistently relied on some of their younger players throughout the season.
That was the case once again Wednesday as the Bruins’ underclassmen came out with confidence, knocked down several 3-pointers and played stingy defense in a 56-15 win against the Phoenix at Rock Bridge.
“This is an opportunity to get our young kids some more minutes and that is going to pay dividends,” coach Jill Nagel said. “The deeper we can be as a team, the more it is going to help us come postseason.”
Freshman Tylor McCallister finished with a team-high 15 points, but it was just three weeks ago that Nagel called the guard up to be a full-time varsity player.
“It was really exciting just to come in and have the opportunity,” McCallister said.
Sophomore Charlie Smith finished with 12 points and while the nights that she and McCallister have had in recent weeks are quickly becoming commonplace, a major factor in the team’s success has been its camaraderie — from seniors Averi Kroenke and Kyrah “KK” Brodie all the way down the roster.
“The seniors are really helpful with the underclassmen, so it’s really nice to have that,” McCallister said.
Equally as potent as its high-octane offense, Rock Bridge’s defense didn’t make life easy on the visitors. The Phoenix averaged just 3.75 points a quarter and went into halftime with just six points. Couple that with a complete team performance, and it served as the perfect recipe for a second-consecutive blowout.
“I thought we really did a good job with the extra pass all night,” Nagel said. “And defensively we got down and guarded. We built a wall and didn’t let (Miller Career Academy) penetrate to the basket.”
It took a few minutes for the Bruins to get settled into the game — they went just over four minutes without a basket — but once they saw the ball go through the net they were out for blood. Rock Bridge had a 10-0 run to go up double digits and extended its lead to 23-6 midway through the second quarter.
“It’s great that we all have trust in one another,” freshman Mari Miller said. “It’s incredibly fun to work as a team.”
The Bruins haven’t just been winning games of late, but they’ve been flat-out dominant. Wednesday’s 41-point win comes on the heels of a 93-27 victory against Smith-Cotton on Monday. However, with those results come the challenge of avoiding complacency, especially with the postseason fast approaching.
“Great teams don’t take practices off and they don’t take games off,” Nagel said. “That’s what we’ve been stressing, that you have to stay sharp because if you take one game off someone is going to get you.”
The Bruins picked up their third consecutive victory without Kroenke, their star guard, who is still recovering from a twisted ankle that she suffered in the 43-40 win against Jefferson City.
Nagel said that Kroenke’s recovery is going well and that it would be nice to see her on the court against Helias for senior night Feb. 24, but stressed that district playoffs are most important and that the team will not rush her back.
Before the game, Kroenke and Brodie were recognized for their nominations to the McDonald’s High School All-American game. The pair have combined for over 1,900 points, 1,100 rebounds and 400 assists during their four years at Rock Bridge.
When both healthy, Kroenke and Brodie’s one-two punch is enough to knock most opponents out rather quickly. Add in a deep class of freshman and sophomores and it’s no secret as to why the Bruins are a constant threat in mid-Missouri year in and year out.