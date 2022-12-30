Fourteen local girls wrestling teams —including athletes from Rock Bridge, Battle and Hickman — competed Friday in the second and final day of the Wonder Woman Tournament in Columbia.
With 13 points, the Bruins placed 76th out of 84 schools. The host Spartans tied for 79th place with 10 points, and the Kewpies finished 81st with seven points.
Socorro Rodriguez, Rock Bridge’s only wrestler, split her two 140-pound matches Friday after going 3-1 on Day 1. Rodriguez defeated Rolla’s Serenity Tilford by 11-2 major decision before falling to Willard’s Ashlan Thompson in her final consolation match.
Battle’s Natalie Shea (105 pounds) and Synaya Lewis (235) lost their respective Day 2 matches by pin.
Hickman’s Riley Hofeditz (105) and Aryanna Popp (110) also lost their respective Day 2 matches by pin.
{p dir=”ltr”}Centralia’s Ava Ward was the only local to win an individual title. Ward won all six of her 115-pound matches, pinning her first five opponents in the first round of those bouts before taking down Park Hill’s Angelina Vargas at the 3:10 mark in the final.
{p dir=”ltr”}Ward’s finish helped Centralia tie for 48th in the team standings with 49 points.
{p dir=”ltr”}Jefferson City had two wrestlers finish in the top eight of their respective weight classes, helping the Jays place 44th with 51 points.
{p dir=”ltr”}Alexis Dunwiddie went 6-1 on her way to a third-place finish at 130 pounds. She pinned her first three opponents and won by 3-2 decision over Brielle Bibla of Matanzas (Fla.) on Day 1. Dunwiddie lost a 7-1 decision to Holt’s Marissa Sanabria in the semifinals but bounced back with a 12-3 major decision over Smith-Cotton’s Jasmine Wolfe and a 3-1 decision over Bibla in the third-place match.
{p dir=”ltr”}The Jays’ Kyla Finney went 4-3 and took eighth at 190 pounds. Three of her four wins were pins.
Capital City’s Jacinda Espinosa finished second at 140 pounds, helping the Cavaliers take 58th with 37 points. Espinosa won three of her first four bouts by pin and won by 10-8 decision in overtime against Holt’s Maria Slaughter in the semifinals before being pinned by Mackenzie Pratt of Edwardsville (Ill.) in the final.
{p dir=”ltr”}Blair Oaks’ Halie Eaton went 7-2 for the tournament and placed fourth at 155 pounds, with all of her wins by pin. The Falcons tied for 36th with 59 points.
{p dir=”ltr”}Eldon’s Olivia Chapman took fourth at 145 pounds, helping the Mustangs tie for 55th with 40 points. She pinned all four of her opponents on Day 1 to reach the semifinals but was pinned by Park Hill South’s Maddie Kubicki in the semifinals. Chapman bounced back to pin Horton Watkins’ Scarlette Maier in the consolation semis before falling by major decision to Northwest’s Lily Shaffrey in the third-place match.
{p dir=”ltr”}Owensville finished 28th with 66 points and was led by Bailee Dare, who placed fifth at 170 pounds. All five of Dare’s wins were pins.
Smith-Cotton’s Wolfe went 6-3 on her way to a sixth-place finish at 130 pounds. Five of her six wins were pins.
Smith-Cotton and Waynesville tied for 38th place with 58 points.
Southern Boone tied for 29th with 64 points, while Fulton finished 45th with 50 points.
The Eagles’ Callie Bergthold (120) and the Hornets’ Emmy Begemann (125) each placed seventh in their respective weight classes, with all six of their wins by pin.
Rolla was the highest-placing local team, tying for 23rd with 79 points. The Bulldogs’ Ella Christopher went 3-3 and finished eighth at 100 pounds. Christopher won two matches by decision and the other by pin.
Mexico finished 74th with 17 points. Lebanon won the team title with 200 points.
Kewpies girls basketball wins Jefferson Bank Classic
Hickman girls basketball defeated its second ranked team in the latest Class 5 Missouri Basketball Coaches Association poll in as many days, beating Jefferson City 41-30 in the Jefferson Bank Classic final at Capital City High School in Jefferson City.
The win over the eighth-ranked Jays came a day after the Kewpies routed top-ranked Helias 64-43. It is the third time Hickman has won the Jefferson Bank Classic and the first time since 2014.
The Kewpies led 12-10 after the first quarter, 22-12 at halftime and 25-18 after the third quarter.
Sy’Rae Stemmons had 13 points and earned all-tournament honors along with Ashtyn Klusmeyer. Jayla Griffith was named MVP of the tournament.
MU women’s basketball commit Hannah Linthacum recorded a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds for the Jays, who committed 22 turnovers.
Hickman (10-1) next hosts Capital City at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Hickman boys hoops falls in tournament final
Hickman boys basketball lost to Lafayette 48-38 in the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic Holiday Tournament final in St. Louis.
The Kewpies trailed 10-6 after the first quarter, 22-20 at half and 31-30 after the third quarter. The Lancers finished the game on an 8-0 run to preserve the victory.
Lafayette came into the tournament 1-6. The 13th-seeded Lancers No. 4 Troy Buchanan, No. 12 Eureka, No. 1 De Smet and No. 2 Hickman to win the title.
The Kewpies (10-3) next host Ozark at 1:30 p.m. next Saturday.
Rock Bridge girls basketball finishes third in Springfield
Rock Bridge girls basketball took down West Plains 55-49 in the Pink & White Lady Basketball Classic Pink Division third-place game in Springfield.
The Bruins (8-4) next host Capital City at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.
Trailblazers girls basketball routs O’Fallon Christian
Tolton girls basketball cruised past O’Fallon Christian, beating the Eagles 46-13 in O’Fallon.
The Trailblazers (2-6) next face Richland at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Richland.