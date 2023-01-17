Hickman girls basketball senior Ella Rogers scored her 1,000th career point as the Kewpies took down Helias 64-54 on Tuesday in Columbia.
In addition to Rogers’ milestone, junior Ashtyn Klusmeyer dropped 30 points to help Hickman — ranked No. 8 in Class 6 by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association — defeat the Crusaders, the No. 1 team in Class 5.
Hickman led 14-10 after the first quarter, 30-25 at half and 47-33 at the conclusion of the third. It was the Kewpies’ second win over the Crusaders this season; Hickman won 64-43 on Dec. 29.
The Kewpies next host Rock Bridge on Jan. 26.
Kewpies boys hoops edges Olathe Northwest
Hickman boys basketball topped Olathe Northwest (Kan.) 59-57 in the Liberty CW Stessman Invitational in Liberty.
The Kewpies face William Chrisman in the tournament semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday in Liberty.
Bruins girls basketball bounces back in Pete Hile Tournament
Rock Bridge girls basketball defeated Blue Springs South 47-34 in the Red Pool of the Pete Hile Tournament in Independence. The Bruins lost to St. Thomas Aquinas on Monday and moved to 1-1 in the tournament with Tuesday’s win.
Rock Bridge led 26-11 at half.
The Bruins (11-5) finish the tournament Friday in Independence.
Trailblazers boys wrestling picks up two more wins
Tolton boys wrestling swept a triangular against Macon and Fatima in Columbia, improving to 9-1 in duals this season.
The Trailblazers beat Macon 54-22 and took down Fatima 36-24.
Tolton is back in action Wednesday with a quad against Southern Boone, Mexico and Macon in Ashland.
Spartans boys wrestling falls to Capital City
Battle boys wrestling lost to Capital City 61-12 in Columbia.
Austen Wetzel (190 pounds) pinned Darius Hendricks, and Jakel Lambert pinned Leyton Opare for the Spartans’ only victories.