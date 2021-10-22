For 20 Camdenton seniors, their last home game didn't go as planned.
The Lakers lost to Rolla 36-14 on Friday night.
"It was disappointing, for sure," Camdenton coach Jeff Shore said.
After being down early in the second quarter, Lakers quarterback Bear Shore closed the gap for his team with a 35-yard touchdown run. A final Bulldogs drive stunted any Lakers momentum, foreshadowing which team would control the rest of the game.
With under a minute left in the second quarter, Bulldogs quarterback Adam Hounsom connected with Broc Lyle for a 30-yard touchdown to end the half up 21- 7.
The game began with a scoreless first quarter. The Bulldogs controlled the clock, allowing the Lakers only two third-and-out possessions.
The Lakers stopped the Bulldogs on their first drive of the second half, opening up a 30-yard touchdown for Kyle Eidson.
But Rolla regained its momentum with two interceptions and a touchdown to seal the win.
Camdenton's loss means its path through postseason won't include a home game, a fact Shore considered to be a "moot point" as his team has to play, and beat, every team one way or another.