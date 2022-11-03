Camdenton has had the name “Shore” at the helm of its football program for nearly 50 years.
“I’ve been on the same patch of grass since I was five years old.” Shore said.
Shore, in his final season as Camdenton football's head coach, reflected on his journey.
“I’ve been truly a fortunate man ... being able to play for my father and then having my son play for me as well,” Shore said.
Jeff Shore’s son, senior quarterback Bear Shore, is on a tear this season with 36 total touchdowns. Like his father, Bear Shore is coached by his dad. The Shores play every home game at a stadium named after Jeff’s dad, Bob Shore.
Bob Shore became the head coach of the Lakers in 1975. During Bob Shore's time as head coach, Jeff Shore led the school to two state championships as the quarterback. Thirty-six years, 367 wins and five state championships later, Bob passed the position on to Jeff.
“My dad’s my hero," Jeff Shore said, "I grew up watching the Lakers play. Every day of my life has been practice with him, over playing on the side, those kinds of things. And so my options, I guess you could say, were limited. That was about the only thing I was going to be able to do when I grew up.”
Jeff Shore cites his dad as the sole inspiration for wanting to become a coach. Falling in the love with the Lakers before he even went to school, he considered the community that made him and the impact he hopes to leave.
“We have such great community support; Camdenton Laker football has been a real family. From the band, to cheerleaders, mom, dads, brothers, cousins, uncles,” Jeff Shore said, “I’d say positivity and family are the two things I hope people remember.”
After 16 seasons and the past four years coaching his youngest son, Jeff Shore will step out as head coach of the Lakers as Bear Shore graduates.
“I’m gonna hang it up and ride off into the sunset. This is it. I’ve enjoyed taking it all in and am really trying to appreciate the moment,” Jeff Shore said. “It’s been a fantastic year, and (we) hope to keep it going.”
After receiving a bye last week, the Shores and top-seeded Camdenton (8-1) face fifth-seeded Rolla (5-5) in the Class 5 District 5 semifinals at 2 p.m. Saturday in Camdenton. The Lakers dismantled the Bulldogs in the opening week, 45-0.
“That was 10 weeks ago, they're a much improved team,” Jeff Shore said. “There’s a lot of different things to prepare for, as opposed to the first time. It will be a really tough ballgame.”
Rolla beat Glendale to make the semifinals. The winner of Camdenton-Rolla will face the victor of Lebanon and Waynesville's matchup.
Fayette looks for another upset as it battles Cole Camp
After an emphatic 46-8 victory on the road over second-seeded Russellville, Fayette will try to complete another upset as it battles top-seeded Cole Camp in the Class 1 District 5 semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday in Cole Camp.
In a battle of the birds, all eyes will be on the Falcons' backfield tandem of senior D.J. Moore and freshman Carter Vroman. The duo, along with quarterback Ben Wells, are all effective using their feet to rack up yards.
When the Falcons' offense is clicking, the team's defense gets better, as demonstrated by the 38-0 run the Falcons went on in last week's contest.
The Bluebirds are coming off a 55-28 victory over Harrisburg in the district quarterfinals. Cole Camp quarterback Ethan Shearer looked impressive, throwing four touchdowns in the contest.
The winner of the matchup will face the winner of Lincoln and South Callaway for the district crown
Centralia and Hallsville revisit rivalry
Centralia won the tight-knit affair in Week 2, 26-20, and now Hallsville is looking to strike back in a game that matters a little more.
Hallsville dispatched Palmyra in the Class 2 District 7 quarterfinals and now runs into a Centralia team that is well rested after coming off a bye.
The Panthers cannot afford to come out flat, as Hallsville — led by star quarterback Colton Nichols — is a good enough team to run them off the field in a hurry.
While Nichols does most of the damage on offense for Hallsville, running back Kyden Wilkerson will once again be called upon to spark Centralia's offense. Wilkerson has already put up some monster stat lines for the 7-2 Panthers, and will now have to produce on a bigger stage.
The winner advances to the district championship to face the winner of Bowling Green and Clark County's contest.