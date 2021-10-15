Rolla held on to beat Lebanon 28-20 in the Bulldogs' homecoming game.
The Yellow Jackets turned the ball over three times in their first loss of the season, including twice in the first quarter.
The third turnover occurred during the Yellow Jackets' first drive of the second half. That resulted in an 8-yard touchdown run from Hayden Fane, extending the Bulldogs’ lead to 28-12.
After recovering a fumble on the opening kickoff, Rolla got on the board first with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Adam Hounsom to Broc Lyle.
The Yellow Jackets responded with a 2-yard touchdown from Cade Muscia. Lyle responded with another touchdown, this time on the ground with an 8-yard run. Neither team scored until the end of the first half, when wide receiver Austin Hendrix threw a 67-yard pass to Drew Truelove to make the score 14-12 with 32 seconds left.
Hayden Fane scored a 2-yard touchdown to end a 68-yard drive on the Bulldogs' first possession of the second half. The Yellow Jackets did not score until the fourth quarter with Muscia scoring a 1-yard touchdown. Quarterback Peyton Mitchell would convert the two-point conversion by taking it into the end zone himself, making the score 28-20.
The Bulldog offense received the ball with 11 minutes left in the game and didn't give the ball back to the Lebanon offense. Hounsom found Gage Klossner to convert a fourth and 9 with 1:55 left to go in the game. That conversion allowed the Bulldog offense to kneel the ball to end the game.
Lebanon dropped to 7-1 and will host the Parkview Vikings next week. Rolla moved to 5-3 and will next take on Camdenton.