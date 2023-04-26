Rock Bridge boys golf’s Gaines Rooney had never broken 80 in a competitive tournament coming into 2023. In Wednesday’s Central Missouri Activities Conference championship, Rooney did it for the fourth time this season, shooting a career-best 4-over 75.
Rooney’s spectacular round was highlighted by a bogey-free 3-under 33 on the front nine.
“My misses were really good,” Rooney explained about what led to his career-best score. “I thinned a couple shots that still hit the green, and I made a lot of clutch putts to stay in the round.”
Rooney’s 75 earned him a fifth-place finish and first-team all-conference honors.
“It just gives me a lot of confidence moving forward,” Rooney said. “And now I just know I’m capable of shooting a really good score. I (have) just got to lock in and just do it.”
Rock Bridge’s Devin Reichard joined Rooney in making first team all-conference after shooting 73 to tie for second.
“My confidence around the greens really freed me up today,” Reichard said. “I was able to hit a couple close and make a couple of birdies because I was confident that if I misfired a little bit, I was gonna get up and down.”
Jack Bower, who’s been in and out of the lineup for the Bruins due to back injuries, shot 83. While the number wasn’t what Bower believed he was capable of, his 37 on the back nine left the senior feeling good as he aims to refine his game before districts.
“That’s his true colors. That’s Jack Bower,” Rock Bridge coach Stuart Smith said. “I think dealing with the issues that he has with the injuries and all that, it does get in your head. You don’t know if you can trust your body, you don’t know if you’re gonna swing a certain way and it’s gonna like mess up your back or make you feel even worse, ... so I think it was just a really great turning of the page for him to get back to Jack Bower golf.”
“I wanted to swing more tentatively today because of my back. And that led to me not being able to find my swing and bad swings,” Bower said. “So, going to the back nine, I was just like, ‘Screw it.’ I’m just gonna swing like I normally do.”
Bower’s decision to change his swing led to his lowest score since April 10 at the Smith-Cotton Classic, where he shot 76.
Parker Quinn shot 84 to join Rooney, Reichard and Bowre as a scorer for Rock Bridge. Quinn’s score helped the Bruins tie their season-low score of 31-over 315 and finish second in the tournament.
Helias shot 296 to win the team title. The Crusaders’ Davis Linhardt shot 71 to take the medalist honors.
Battle finished third, shooting 344. Grant Hughes and Graham Hoffman made second team all-conference with scores of 79 and 81, respectively. Kellen Deppe and Broday Warren each shot 92 to round out the Spartans’ scorers.
Hickman shot 354 and was led by Carter Holiday’s 81, which earned him second team all-conference honors. Blake Sykes narrowly missed out on all-conference for the Kewpies with a score of 82. Logan Jantz (90) and Oliver Jacober (101) also scored for Hickman.
Battle and Hickman return to the course May 5 for the Battle Spartans Cinco de Mayo Invitational at Lake of the Woods.
Rock Bridge next competes in the Bolivar quadrangular May 4 at Silo Ridge Country Club in Bolivar.
Hickman fights in extra innings to beat Smith-Cotton
Hickman baseball notched six runs in the ninth inning to defeat Smith-Cotton 7-1 and break a one-run stalemate.
Reiss Beahan hit a double to left field, bringing home two runners to push Hickman to a 6-1 lead in the ninth.
Smith-Cotton suffered all three of its errors in the ninth to concede three runs to the Kewpies.
Hickman (14-8) will be back in action against Hannibal at 5 p.m. Thursday at Hannibal.
Bruins take victory in Blue Cat Cap Tournament
Rock Bridge girls soccer defeated Blue Cat Cap Tournament host Washington 3-1.
Missouri commit Madison Hendershott hit 23rd- and 46th-minute goals to fuel the Bruins, with assists by Mahalia Metz and Kylar Serio, respectively.
Washington (6-9) recorded an own goal early in the match to help push Rock Bridge to the victory.
Rock Bridge (6-6-1) will next play in the fifth-place match against Pacific at 4:45 p.m. Friday at Union.
Tolton hits the mark at AAA Conference Track Championships
Tolton track and field competed at the AAA Conference Championships in Washington, Missouri.
The boys 4x100-meter relay team set a new school record, finishing in 45.93 seconds for a sixth-place finish.
Meanwhile, the boys 4x800 relay finished in second place.
Tolton junior Lucas Boyer finished third in the boys 100.
The Trailblazers next compete in the Dale Collier Invitational at 9 a.m. Saturday in Kirkwood, where Battle and Hickman will also compete.