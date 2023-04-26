Rock Bridge boys golf’s Gaines Rooney had never broken 80 in a competitive tournament coming into 2023. In Wednesday’s Central Missouri Activities Conference championship, Rooney did it for the fourth time this season, shooting a career-best 4-over 75.

Rooney’s spectacular round was highlighted by a bogey-free 3-under 33 on the front nine.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at kvincent@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach the sports desk by emailing sports@columbiamissourian.com.

Recommended for you