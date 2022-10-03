Hickman softball hosted Blair Oaks on Monday. After the Kewpies quickly fell behind 15-0 in the third inning, the game ended because of the run-rule.
Hickman (9-16) takes on Tolton (16-10) at 5 p.m Tuesday for its final game of the regular season. The Class 5 District 6 tournament begins next Tuesday. The Kewpies take on Blue Springs South (24-2).
The Falcons moved to 22-6 on the season.
Rock Bridge softball extends win streak to 27 with victory over Troy Buchanan
Rock Bridge softball extended its winning streak to 27 games Monday. The Bruins took down Troy Buchanan (22-9) by a score of 8-2, making the hour-and-a-half drive to Troy well worth it.
Rock Bridge (31-1) next hosts Fort Zumwalt West (15-6) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Bruins play three more games after that before entering the Class 5 District 6 tournament against Smith-Cotton (9-15) next Tuesday.
Tolton girls golf wins AAA championship
Tolton girls golf recorded a season-low score of 31-over 315 to win the Archdiocesan Athletic Association tournament Monday at Country Lake Golf Club in Warrenton.
Audrey Rischer shot 4-under 67 to lead the way for the Trailblazers and win the individual medalist title. Kate Ryan was runner-up, shooting 72.
Catherine Fallis (87), Savanna Hazelrigg (89) and Katelyn Ankenaman (92) all finished inside the top 10 to round out the scoring golfers for Tolton.
Rischer, Ryan, Fallis, Hazelrigg and Ankenaman were each named all-AAA after the tournament.
The Trailblazers are back in action at the Class 3 District 2 tournament Friday at Warrenton Golf Course.
Battle volleyball defeats Smith-Cotton
Battle volleyball took a victory from Smith-Cotton, defeating the Tigers 3-0 on Monday in Sedalia.
The Spartans (11-5) next play Thursday against Fatima at Battle. Much like Battle, Fatima (7-6) looks to grab a key victory as the regular season nears its conclusion.
Tolton girls tennis defeates Osage in district tournament
Tolton girls tennis picked up a big win and eliminated Osage from the Class 1 District 8 team tournament in style, cruising to a 5-2 victory.
Osage took wins in both a singles match after a strong performance from junior Megan Smithson and in a doubles match that featured seniors Alyssa Newberry and Dakota LaFata.
Tolton improved to 9-6. It advances to play Helias on Wednesday for the district championship.
Helias enters the championship bout red hot. It holds an 11-5 record, having won its last four matches.
Tolton is hoping to carry over momentum from Monday’s match to the district championship, as the Trailblazers seek to put a stop to Helias’ win streak.
Sara Nenkov moves to 17-0 on the season
Hickman girls tennis freshman Sara Nenkov defeated Liberty’s Isabella Gamm 6-0, 6-0 in a Class 3 District 4 individual singles matchup on Saturday. Nenkov now puts her undefeated record to the test in the MSHSAA Class 3 championships.
Rock Bridge’s duo of Jenna Love Lin and Prathyankara Premkumar took home a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Livia Mai Votruba and Lily Mai Votruba of Timberland. Love Lin and Premkumar also advanced to the MSHSAA Class 3 individual tournament.
Hickman falls to Rolla
Hickman volleyball traveled to Rolla to take on the Bulldogs and lost in three consecutive sets (15-25, 15-25, 17-25).
Hickman is looking to bounce back Wednesday in a crosstown showdown against Tolton. The match is at 7 p.m. at Hickman.